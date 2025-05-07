CPN profit hits B4.22bn in Q1 amid economic recovery

Central Pattana (CPN) reported net profit of 4.22 billion baht on total revenue of 12.2 billion baht in the first quarter of 2025, attributed to the Thai economic recovery and government stimulus measures.

The company is spearheading landmark mega-projects nationwide and said it is advancing Thailand towards becoming a global destination, supporting the country's rise as a regional tourism hub.

Naparat Sriwanvit, chief financial officer and president for hotels and offices at CPN, said private consumption in the first quarter of this year was primarily supported by the government's "Easy E-Receipt 2.0" programme and initiatives to support the property business, which should continue throughout 2025.

The company strengthened its retail-led mixed-use development strategy to continue strong growth, while the retail and hospitality segments, particularly Centara and Go Hotel, recorded a remarkable recovery, according to CPN.

In March CPN launched the Market Place Thepharak project under an "urban fresh market" concept. The project features more than 360 stores, covering over 7,300 square metres.

The company is also moving forward with a long-term investment of 120 billion baht over five years (2025-2029) to develop mixed-use projects and transformative developments across all Thai regions.

CPN's development strategy continues to enhance the potential of neighbourhoods and cities nationwide, while propelling Thailand's economy onto the global stage, according to the company.

Three large developments are planned: The Central Phahonyothin, a mega-project poised to become Bangkok's next new central business district; Central Northville, a large-scale mixed-use destination in the heart of Nonthaburi; and Central Khonkaen Campus, the company's second project in Khon Kaen, reinforcing its presence in the Northeast.

This year CPN also expects to introduce Central Park, a high-end retail destination at a popular Bangkok location, and Central Krabi, a flagship facility aiming to redefine world-class tourism through its theme of sustainable and mindful travel.

The expansion includes residential projects in mixed-use developments such as Baan Ninya Krabi, a modern housing project; Phyll Krabi, a condo set to launch pre-sales in July; and Baan Nirada Chaengwattana-Chaiyapruek, a luxury single-detached home development with pre-sales beginning in May.

The company said its Songkran events were a success, drawing more than 10 million participants nationwide, while elevating Thailand's retail and social media scene with more than 30 million engagements across all platforms.

Reinforcing its position as a global sustainability leader, CPN was listed on the DJSI World Index for the seventh consecutive year and DJSI Emerging Markets Index for the 11th year, standing out among 244 leading real estate companies worldwide.

Underscoring its commitment to a net-zero 2050 goal, CPN was recognised as "Thailand's Most Admired Company 2024-2025" by BrandAge magazine for the third consecutive year, ranking No.1 in the shopping centre sector. The accolade highlights six core strengths: innovation, business operations, brand image, management, social responsibility, and service excellence.

As of March 2025, the company operates 42 malls (40 Central shopping centres, including 16 in the Bangkok metropolitan area, 23 in provincial Thailand, one in Malaysia, one Esplanade and one Mega Bangna), and 16 community malls with a combined net leasable area of 2.3 million square metres.

In addition, CPN operates 37 food courts, 10 office buildings, 10 hotels and 44 residential projects.