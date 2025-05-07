B7bn pledged for off-season rice aid

Speaking at the launch of an affordable fertiliser programme on May 2, Mr Pichai, centre, said farmers can purchase the discounted fertilisers until Sept 30.

The government plans to allocate more than 7 billion baht this year to support off-season rice farmers, while ensuring all farmers have access to affordable fertilisers.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said registration for farmers cultivating off-season rice has concluded, with around 820,000 farmers signing up for financial aid of 1,000 baht per rai, capped at 10 rai per person, covering a total area of 11 million rai.

Following verification by the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry, the proposal heads to the National Rice Policy and Management Committee for consideration within the next 1-2 weeks.

The initial budget forecast was 5 billion baht, but it increased to more than 7 billion.

"All registered farmers will receive the financial aid," said Mr Pichai.

The Commerce Ministry, in collaboration with key agricultural associations and the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry, introduced the "Affordable Fertiliser Programme 2025" on May 2.

This initiative provides quality fertilisers at discounts of up to 50 baht per sack, featuring more than 79 different formulas, with a total of 10.1 million sacks available from 26 suppliers across the country. Farmers can buy the discounted fertilisers from now until Sept 30.

Farmers can order fertilisers through cooperatives, community enterprises and agricultural associations, or buy directly from participating factories, with pricing information on the Department of Internal Trade's website and at local agricultural offices.

Plengsakdi Prakaspesat, president of the Thai Fertiliser and Agricultural Supplies Association (TFAS), said it is tracking fertiliser prices as the raw materials are imported from the Middle East and Europe. He said fertiliser prices remain stable year-on-year and TFAS plans to keep prices steady for the next three months. Thailand uses free trade agreements to maintain steady imports of fertiliser and ensure affordable prices, said Mr Plengsakdi.