National Telecom told to resolve access charge disputes

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has instructed National Telecom (NT) to urgently seek solutions to network access charge disputes between the state enterprise and private telecom operators.

The disputes are mainly related to access charge regulations, and they have been a chronic problem for NT for decades. The disputes involve a combined sum of more than 100 billion baht in terms of the compensation sought by both sides.

DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said there are still 20 such disputes in total. Some come under the jurisdiction of arbitration panels, while others come under the jurisdiction of civil courts.

He said around 15 of the disputes are between NT and True Corporation, while the remainder are between NT and Advanced Info Service (AIS).

The disputes erupted prior to the merger between TOT and CAT Telecom, which became the current NT.

The main issue in the disputes between TOT and private operators involves revenue sharing from their network access, specifically regarding high-speed internet service and a joint operation agreement to expand public telephone services.

Mr Prasert said he needs to see some resolution of these disputes this year as they could make a financial impact on NT in the near future.

NT stands to lose revenue as its partnership contracts with three private telecom operators expire in August. The partnerships have generated revenue of around 30 billion baht and profit of 10 billion for NT.

The three partnerships involve deals with AIS, True and Total Access Communication (dtac), for joint use of spectrum bands to offer mobile phone services.

New chairman

NT recently reshuffled its board as some members had to leave as their terms had expired.

Wisit Wisitsora-at, the DES permanent secretary, was appointed chairman, replacing Nattapon Nattasomboon, a deputy DES permanent secretary, who was removed from the board.

“The new board chairman has long experience in legal knowledge and should be able to coordinate a solution with the private sector,” said Mr Prasert.