NT told to resolve raft of access charge disputes

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry has instructed the board and management of state telecom enterprise National Telecom (NT) to urgently seek solutions to network access charge disputes between NT and private telecom operators.

The disputes are mainly related to access charge regulations, and they have been a chronic problem for NT for decades. The disputes involve a combined sum of more than 100 billion baht in terms of the compensation sought by both sides.

DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said there are still 20 such disputes in total. Some come under the jurisdiction of arbitration panels, while others come under the jurisdiction of civil courts.

He said around 15 of the disputes are between NT and True Corporation, while the remainder are between NT and Advanced Info Service (AIS).

These chronic disputes erupted prior to the merger between TOT and CAT Telecom, which became the current NT.

The main issue in the TOT and private operators' access charge disputes involve revenue sharing from their network access, specifically regarding the high-speed internet service network and the joint operation agreement to expand public telephone services.

Mr Prasert said he needs to see some resolutions of these disputes this year as they could make a financial impact on NT in the near future.

NT stands to lose revenue as its three partnership contracts with three private telecom operators expire in August this year. The partnerships have generated a revenue of around 30 billion baht and profit of 10 billion for NT.

The three partnerships involve deals with AIS, True and Total Access Communication (dtac), regarding the joint use of spectrum bands to offer mobile phone services.

NEW BOARD CHAIRMAN

NT recently reshuffled its board as some members had to leave according to their terms.

A source at NT who requested anonymity said the highlight was the appointment of Wisit Wisitsora-at, DES permanent secretary, as board chairman, replacing Nattapon Nattasomboon, deputy DES permanent secretary, who was removed from the board.

Mr Prasert said NT's board held a meeting on Wednesday and appointed Mr Wisit as the new chairman.

"The new board chairman has a long experience in legal knowledge and should be able to coordinate a solution with the private sector," said Mr Prasert.