Premier calls for farm price stability

She wants measures to steady crop rates

At a policy meeting with senior officials on Wednesday, the prime minister called for collaboration among related bodies to enhance the value of agricultural products.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has directed all government agencies to implement measures to stabilise prices for agricultural products.

She said the Commerce Ministry has an essential role in supporting agricultural products, as prices are dropping amid a supply glut compared with previous years.

At a policy meeting with senior officials from various ministries and agencies on Wednesday, Ms Paetongtarn called for collaboration among related bodies, including the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry, to enhance the value of these crops.

She encouraged the acceleration of the "Thai Select" initiative, which certifies high-quality Thai products to promote exports, particularly to assist Thai restaurants abroad in using quality Thai ingredients, which benefits farmers' incomes.

"It's crucial to formulate measures that stabilise agricultural prices, eliminate middlemen, and enforce rigorous quality inspections to ensure compliance with standards," said Ms Paetongtarn.

She said government agencies must cooperate with the private sector to buy up surplus or undervalued agricultural goods.

Long-term strategies should focus on enhancing confidence in the quality of Thai products and identifying new, high-potential markets, said Ms Paetongtarn.

"Any constructive suggestions are welcome, as this is a pressing issue that requires immediate action," she said.

The premier also instructed relevant agencies to close legal loopholes that allow nominee businesses to operate, enforce stricter quality checks, and monitor factories and companies suspected of illegal practices, such as employing undocumented foreign workers.

Ms Paetongtarn called for reviews of investment promotion conditions to encourage the use of domestic labour and inputs, in addition to improving the efficiency of the certificate of origin process.

This move aligns with the government's "One Stop Service" initiative, which aims to enhance public service delivery by simplifying processes, reducing costs and raising efficiency.

In terms of international trade and US relations, she urged readiness to address US trade policy, explore new trading partnerships, and reduce overreliance on any single market.

Leveraging free trade agreements and supporting the domestic market are essential steps to manage external uncertainties, said Ms Paetongtarn.

Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, permanent commerce secretary, said the Thai-US Trade Policy Working Group is monitoring the trade landscape, examining impacts and developing comprehensive policy recommendations.

In February, a delegation from Thailand visited the US to engage with both public and private sector stakeholders, clarify Thailand's positions, and address shared concerns.

The government is also collaborating with the Joint Public and Private Sector Consultative Committee to create a strategy for trade negotiations with the US and to encourage Thai investments in US.

In 2024, Thai exports totalled US$301 billion, up 5.4% year-on-year.

In the first quarter of this year, exports amounted to $81.5 billion, a 15.2% increase year-on-year with a trade surplus of $1.08 billion.