THAIFEX-Anuga food and beverage show set for B98bn of orders

Listen to this article

Ms Sunanta, second right, says the event is a platform for Thai entrepreneurs to showcase their potential, explore business opportunities, and gain insights into global industry trends.

The food and beverage show THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025 is expected to generate purchase orders exceeding 98 billion baht this month.

Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, director-general of the Department of International Trade Promotion, said the event plays a vital role in providing Thai entrepreneurs with a platform to showcase their potential, explore business opportunities, and gain insights into global industry trends.

The event features product showcases, cutting-edge technologies, and new innovations, alongside knowledge-sharing sessions, workshops, and international competitions, all of which will strengthen Thailand's competitiveness on the global stage, she said.

This year's show is slated to feature 3,233 exhibitors across 6,205 booths, representing Thailand and 56 other countries.

Exhibitors are going to present a wide range of products, including drinks, fine food, food technology, frozen food, fruits and vegetables, meat, rice, seafood, and sweets and confectionery.

The event is expected to attract over 90,000 trade visitors from around the globe.

The projected value of immediate and within-one-year purchase orders is estimated to exceed 98 billion baht.

Kitsana Vachekrilas, vice-chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said Thailand ranks 12th globally for food exports, and the value of food exports is projected to reach 1.75 trillion baht in 2025, a 6.8% year-on-year increase.

This year, 1,184 Thai exhibitors are expected to participate, including more than 500 small and medium-sized enterprises, he said.

Mr Kitsana said this year's fair will focus on connecting Thai entrepreneurs with major food and beverage megatrends, such as plant-based products, sustainable goods, functional foods, and organic agricultural products.

These align with rapidly growing demand in markets such as Europe and China.

Mathias Kuepper, managing director and vice-president of Koelnmesse Asia-Pacific, said the 2025 edition brings together returning industry leaders from across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

It will also welcome first-time participation from Central Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe, including exhibitors from Slovenia, Kyrgyzstan and Slovakia.

New pavilions from Australia, Hong Kong and the Netherlands will also join the line-up, expanding sourcing opportunities for regional buyers, Mr Kuepper said.

The fair will be held from May 27-31 at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Bangkok.

Business negotiations will be held across all five days, with the final day open to the public.