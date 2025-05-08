Laem Chabang Port upgrade okayed

Cargo ships at the Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Chon Buri. File photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut

The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Committee has approved the Laem Chabang Port Terminal B1 and B2 improvement projects, with a combined investment value of 12.8 billion baht, aiming to enhance the competitiveness of the regional port.

Speaking after the PPP Committee's meeting he chaired on Tuesday, Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said the committee approved in principle the terminal improvement project, which involves merging terminals B1 and B2 under the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT). This consolidation aims to extend the berth length to more efficiently and flexibly accommodate larger vessels.

The project will be implemented as a PPP net cost model with a total value of 12.8 billion baht, he said.

Under this model, the private sector is responsible for infrastructure upgrades, procurement of equipment and cargo handling technology, as well as the maintenance, rehabilitation and overall project management.

Meanwhile, the PAT supervises the quality of operations, receiving annual returns in accordance with agreed conditions.

The project aligns with the 13th National Economic and Social Development Plan, which positions Thailand as a regional trade and investment gateway and a key logistics hub.

The project is expected to improve operational efficiency by optimising the use of terminal facilities and increasing container throughput capacity, in line with the government's policy to boost Thailand's economic growth potential.

In addition, the PPP Committee approved revisions to the 2020-27 PPP Investment Plan to reflect current project readiness and update the plan.

The updated plan comprises 139 projects with a combined value of 921 billion baht, to be executed under various PPP models.

The revised plan serves as a clear strategic framework for PPP implementation in Thailand and aims to attract more private investment in state projects.

The plan includes an expanded scope for social sector projects, including those related to public health and water/wastewater management.

The committee also wants to accelerate project timelines to ensure public services become accessible more quickly and conveniently.

Terminal B1 is operated by LCB Container Terminal 1 Co, under a 27-year contract that began in November 1995.

Terminal B1 features a berth length of 300 metres, a depth of 14 m from mean sea level and the capacity to accommodate container vessels of up to 50,000 DWT (deadweight tonnage).

The terminal can handle up to 600,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) per year.

Terminal B2 is operated by Evergreen Container Terminal (Thailand) Co, which began operations in 1993 under a 27-year concession.

Terminal B2 spans 105,000 square metres, has the same berth length and depth (300 m and 14 m, respectively), can receive container ships up to 50,000 DWT and has an annual capacity of 600,000 TEUs.