Commerce Ministry focuses on fruit

A variety of fruits on display at a Bangkok supermarket.

The Commerce Ministry is addressing falling fruit prices, expediting the distribution of 950,000 tonnes of produce both domestically and internationally.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said to deal with the surplus of fruit, the ministry is working with other organisations to implement measures covering the production, marketing, export, processing and trade facilitation, aiming to distribute 950,000 tonnes of fruit.

He said the Department of Internal Trade (DIT), in collaboration with leading retail stores, will conduct fruit promotion activities to enhance distribution channels for farmers at the start of the harvest season. Major retailers involved in this initiative include Siam Paragon, Central, The Mall and CP Axtra.

The DIT partnered with key agricultural associations, fertiliser producers and the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry to introduce the "Affordable Fertiliser Programme 2025".

This initiative provides quality fertiliser at discounts of up to 50 baht per sack, featuring over 79 different formulas, with a total of 10.06 million sacks available from 26 suppliers across the country.

Farmers can purchase discounted fertiliser until Sept 30.

Mr Pichai said the ministry continues to pursue negotiations for free trade agreements (FTAs) with the European Union, South Korea, and an Asean-Canada pact, with a goal to finalise these agreements by year-end.

Once completed, these FTAs will enhance Thailand's trade connections with over 50 countries, creating greater opportunities for exporters and investors to explore new markets, he said.

Mr Pichai said the ministry has also elevated the Thai Select certification mark, which guarantees the authentic taste of Thai food products and Thai restaurants in Thailand and overseas.

The newly designed logo features an orchid-shaped star of honour, and restaurants are now classified into four tiers: Thai Select 1 Star, 2 Stars, 3 Stars and Thai Select Casual.

This classification covers a variety of restaurants from budget-friendly eateries to high-end establishments.

He said the ministry aims to certify more Thai restaurants overseas with Thai Select and plans to encourage them to source ingredients from Thailand, which will help boost agricultural exports.