AIS teams up with partners to disrupt scams at source

Advanced Info Service (AIS) has joined forces with government and private sector partners to proactively disrupt scams at their source in order to create a secure digital society.

Among the company's partners are the Office of the National Security Council, the Royal Thai Police, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.

Together, the alliance announced a collaboration dubbed the "Secure Network Alliance", driving Thailand towards "Cybersecurity Year".

The initiative invited over 100 organisations from all sectors to unite and proactively disrupt cyberthreats at their source, aligning with the government's urgent policy to protect citizens from technological threats impacting the country's economy and security.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the government recognises the importance of addressing cyberthreats, particularly call centre scams that significantly harm the public.

The National Security Council has proactively operated across three main pillars: formulating and improving legislation, fostering inter-agency cooperation and coordination, and elevating national security levels.

Mr Phumtham said the council's goal is to swiftly tackle drug trafficking, transnational crime, and eradicate call centre gangs through policymaking, operational initiatives, and international cooperation under the "Seal Stop Safe" operation.

This includes measures to seal border areas, disrupt call centre gangs at source, amend laws to control nominee bank accounts and SIM cards (mule accounts and mule SIMs), and integrate collaboration with all relevant agencies.

According to Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, from March 1, 2022, to April 30, 2025, online crime statistics recorded 887,315 cases, with total damages exceeding 89 billion baht, representing an average loss of roughly 77 million baht per day.

Victims face various forms of cybercrime, including fraudulent money transfers via fake applications, unauthorised withdrawals from bank accounts and the misuse of personal data.

The Royal Thai Police has proactively enhanced strategies for prevention, suppression and organisational restructuring to combat modern cybercrime.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong added that the police established the Police Cyber Taskforce to systematically collect data, analyse patterns and launch proactive operations.

"Additionally, we leverage AI technology and advanced transaction analysis systems to trace the financial trails of criminal networks." Collaborative efforts have been strengthened with network partners, including telecommunications providers such as AIS, facilitating integrated operations and ongoing criminal apprehensions, Pol Lt Gen Trairong noted.

Somchai Lertsutiwong, chief executive of AIS, said AIS remains committed to continuously building cyber immunity and digital literacy under its "Cyber Wellness for THAIs" mission, fostering safer digital experiences.

Additionally, AIS promotes digital immunity and skills through initiatives such as the Aunjai Cyber Course and the establishment of the Thailand Cyber Wellness Index indicators, he added.

Mr Somchai said AIS has provided cybersecurity literacy to 500,000 Thais and aims to reach 3 million people in the future through other drives aimed at dealing with scammers and call centre gangs.