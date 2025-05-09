Her Hyness eyes international prospects

Listen to this article

Ms Kanyachat said the company generates sales from the domestic market at present, having yet to expand internationally.

Her Hyness, a Thai beauty brand, has revealed its business strategies, which include diversifying distribution channels and looking to the global market for expansion.

Kanyachat Lerttanapaiboon, co-founder and chief executive of Her Hyness, said the company recognised the long-term growth potential of the clean beauty trend. Therefore, it is positioning itself as a "clinically proven clean beauty".

According to Euromonitor data, consumers' focus on clinically proven standard tests increased from 13% in 2019 to 18% in 2023, while the importance placed on product ingredients also rose from 13% to 18% over the same period.

Ms Kanyachat noted that one of the company's key strategies is not to depend too heavily on any single sales channel.

Instead, Her Hyness aims to deliver a consistent and cohesive brand experience across both offline and online platforms.

Ms Kanyachat said the brand's products are currently available on all major platforms and leading beauty retailers nationwide, with a balanced strategy between e-commerce and physical stores.

The goal is to ensure a clear and unified brand identity throughout the consumer journey.

The company generates sales from the domestic market at present, having yet to expand internationally.

However, some sales domestically have been made by foreign tourists who purchase the company's products to take home with them.

She said the company is exploring the possibility of entering the international market.

The launch of an international website marks the first step to grow the brand towards this goal, she added.

The company targets sales growth of 40% this year, which could be driven by expanding the customer base, said Jeff Lerttanapaiboon, the company's managing director.

It offers over 30 stock keeping units of products across six categories, including moisturisers, sunscreens, sheet masks and makeup products.

Her Hyness introduced Lingling Kwong as its first brand ambassador and expects the brand ambassador to bolster brand awareness and drive growth.