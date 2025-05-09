Tops adds 4 fully electric trucks to fleet

The driver of a fully electric 10-wheel refrigerated truck prepares to unload goods at a provincial branch of Tops.

Tops, a food business under Central Retail, has added more fully electric trucks to its goods distribution fleet serving stores in the provinces.

By partnering with FLS Group, a supply chain solutions provider, the initial deployment of fully electric 10-wheel refrigerated and 18-wheel non-refrigerated trucks began last month in the central, eastern and northeastern regions of Thailand.

Stephane Coum, chief executive of the food group at Central Retail, said these four additional electric trucks would enhance the company's ability to serve Tops branches upcountry and expand the use of EVs on longer-distance routes and for temperature-controlled deliveries.

Tops began began by utilising 11 fully electric trucks in 2023 for the distribution of general goods in Bangkok and neigbouring areas.

The company aims to have a total of 24 electric trucks in operation by year-end.

Torbjörn Larisch, chief executive of FLS Group, said partnering with Tops on this electric truck initiative represents a major milestone in the company's commitment to sustainable logistics.

The four electric trucks added to the fleet can be fully charged within 60 minutes and can cover a distance of 300 kilometres per charge.

The 10-wheel truck is able to carry a load of up to 9 tonnes, while the 18-wheel model can carry a load of up to 24 tonnes, significantly improving delivery efficiency, lowering logistics costs and reducing carbon emissions by more than 1,860 tonnes of CO2 equivalent a year, said Mr Larisch.

"We are aiming to cut more than 13,335 tonnes of CO2 equivalent within five years through this initiative -- the equivalent of planting more than 150,000 trees," said Mr Coum.

He said the company is committed to expanding carbon reduction efforts through various other aspects of its operations.

This initiative supports the ultimate goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.