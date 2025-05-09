Analysts predict Thai bourse to perform poorly

Slow progress in US-China and Thailand-US trade talks as well as a sluggish domestic economy are likely to stall the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) this month, despite an expected lift from the introduction of Thai ESG Extra (ESGX) funds, say analysts.

CGS International Securities, a unit of state-owned China Galaxy Securities (CGS), expects the SET to be inactive and perform poorly this month relative to regional peers as "investors wait for progress on US-China trade talks".

"We do not expect much progress on US-China trade negotiations in May as both sides have yet to feel much economic pain. However, a compromise could catalyse the Thai market," said Kasem Prunratanamala, head of research at CGS International Securities Group.

The brokerage does not expect any trade deals between Thailand and the US either, he said, while a cabinet reshuffle is unlikely amid infighting between the Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties as the government is waiting to negotiate trade deals with Washington.

Several asset management companies plan to launch Thai ESGX funds, which can receive transfers from long-term equity funds (LTFs). The latter had collective assets under management of 153 billion baht (US$4.4 billion) as of April 28.

Investors wishing to transfer LTFs to Thai ESGX funds have to do so in May or June to receive tax savings of up to 500,000 baht.

"We estimate roughly half of the LTFs are likely to be transferred, and these will be locked up for another five years, while investors holding the other half may wait for better market timing to liquidate," said Mr Kasem.

As of April 28, there was 38 billion baht worth of LTF redemptions. The brokerage anticipates roughly 10 billion baht of new money could flow into Thai ESGX funds, helping to provide "some cushion for the SET" over the next couple of months.

"Although Thai ESGX inflows will be positive for the market, we do not think the market will see a big rally given domestic political uncertainties and US tariffs," he said, adding CGS maintained its SET index target at 1,200 points for the end of 2025.

Kavee Chukitkasem, chief of portfolio advisory at Pi Securities, said the Thai economy is unlikely to expand more than 2% this year, while China's could grow by 4% at best.

"Given high household debt, it would be difficult to lift domestic consumption even if the Thai government injects more economic stimulus funds," said Mr Kavee.

Exports are likely to slow in the second quarter, following robust growth in the first quarter, while tourism is expanding less than expected. All of these factors pose challenges to the Thai economy for the rest of the year, he said.