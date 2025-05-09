TrueVisions banks on beefed up streaming platform

Major pay-TV operator TrueVisions has strengthened its streaming platform, TrueVisions NOW, aiming to be a leading venue for sports and entertainment content.

The app is an all-in-one platform that offers sports and entertainment content for modern lifestyles of every generation, said Ongard Prapakamol, head of TrueVisions.

He said True losing the broadcast rights to English Premier League (EPL) football recently might have some impact on the business, but it should not influence its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.

"The EPL is not our entire business, only a part of our platform," Mr Ongard said.

In November last year, Jasmine International clinched the exclusive rights from Football Association Premier League Ltd to broadcast live audio and visual coverage of EPL and FA Cup football matches for six seasons.

The licence covers Thailand, Cambodia and Laos starting from the 2025/26 season, which commences on Aug 16.

He said TrueVisions will continue to promote itself as the "king of sports" with the most comprehensive lineup of world-class sporting events.

The company is expanding to offer an extensive range of content including series, movies, variety shows, documentaries and anime from Thailand, China, South Korea, Japan, the US and Europe.

TrueVisions unveiled the TrueVisions NOW app in May 2024. Customers with smartphones or tablets can enjoy its content anytime, anywhere.

The app is also compatible with smart TVs and TrueID boxes for full-screen entertainment at home.

TrueVisions NOW is also a streaming app on the TrueID super app.

TrueID super app acts as a gateway to digital content including movies, TV, news, music, sports, travel and personalised privileges. The super app has roughly 36 million downloads by users.

Mr Ongard said TrueVisions NOW set a goal to become the No.1 platform for home of entertainment for all lifestyles, combining to partner with top global apps such as iQIYI, WeTV, HBO, Viu and Netflix.

He said the platform's exclusive sports streaming rights include F1, MotoGP, NFL, NBA, Wimbledon, US Open, badminton, Ryder Cup, The Open, volleyball and snooker.

For football, the platform offers top leagues such as La Liga, Bundesliga, Saudi League, Uefa Champions League, Europa League, Conference League and Thailand Futsal League.

TrueVisions NOW is also investing in original content, starting with the original series Jet Lag, in collaboration with Be On Cloud.

The app offers various subscription packages, starting with TrueVisions NOW Pop at 119 baht per month. The package offers popular series and movies.