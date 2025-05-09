Phoenix QC CEO named Top CEO Asia 2024

Assistant Professor Wimalyn Bovenizer, executive chief executive and founder of Phoenix QC (Thailand HQ), has been honored with the Top CEO Asia 2024 award.

The accolade was presented by Seah Kian Peng, speaker of the Parliament of Singapore, during a ceremony honouring outstanding business leaders across Asia who are redefining innovation, sustainability, and excellence.

This recognition highlights Assistant Professor Bovenizer’s visionary leadership and marks a historic moment of pride for Thailand, showcasing Phoenix QC’s commitment to world-class standards in energy inspection, safety, and sustainable innovation.

“At Phoenix QC, we believe that energy innovation must come with the highest safety, quality, and integrity standards. Our mission is to support the global transition to clean energy with unwavering precision, helping to leave behind a safer, cleaner world for future generations,” said Assistant Professor Bovenizer.

Under her leadership, Phoenix QC has established itself as a trusted global partner in third-party inspection, expediting, and quality control services, covering critical sectors such as oil & gas, renewable energy, decarbonisation and nuclear energy.

Phoenix QC’s expertise is particularly prominent in the inspection of small modular reactors (SMRs) and decarbonisation technologies, both of which are vital in the transition to a cleaner, safer energy future.

SMRs represent the next frontier of clean energy, they are scalable, inherently safer, and more efficient.

The company ensures that each phase of its deployment upholds rigorous international safety and compliance standards.

Phoenix QC also plays a crucial role in certifying technologies designed to reduce carbon emissions, such as carbon capture systems and hydrogen production units, supporting industries in achieving net-zero goals worldwide.

The company’s commitment to excellence is backed by certifications in ISO 9001 (Quality Management Systems) and ISO 17020 (Inspection Body Accreditation), with active progress toward full compliance with Nuclear NQA-1—the highest benchmark for nuclear project quality standards globally.

Moreover, Phoenix QC ensures strict adherence to seismic control specifications, reinforcing its leadership in ensuring the structural integrity of critical energy infrastructures.

As the world confronts urgent challenges of climate change, she said it is imperative to rethink energy solutions with a deep commitment to safety, quality, and sustainability.

Phoenix QC is proud to lead by example, ensuring that new technologies such as SMRs and decarbonization equipment meet the highest standards globally, she added.