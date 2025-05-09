Chinese influencer to sell Thai fruit

Taiyuan Lao Ge out to break single-day sales record of B1 billion set last year

Listen to this article

Thai durian and other fruits are displayed at the “Siam Paragon Tropical Fruit Paradise 2025” event, being held from April 25 to May 5 at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

A popular Chinese influencer plans to conduct a livestream sale of Thai fruit on May 11 and 12, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Taiyuan Lao Ge, who has 93 million followers on Kuaishou, a short video platform with 400 million users, was invited to participate in the sales event, said Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan.

Taiyuan will be aiming to break the record he set last year, when he sold nearly 1 billion baht worth of Thai durian in just one day.

This event is promoting a diverse range of Thai fruit to Chinese consumers, including durian, mango, longan and mangosteen.

Mr Pichai said collaboration with Chinese influencers is vital to increase Thai fruit exports, particularly during the harvest season, when there is an abundance of high-quality produce.

The ministry has collaborated with Chinese businesses and online platforms to raise the visibility of Thai agricultural products globally, he said.

“We are taking various measures with an aim to distribute 950,000 tonnes of fruit while stabilising prices across the board,” said Mr Pichai.

He has had discussions about durian exports to China during the peak season with Wu Zhiwu, minister-counsellor at the Chinese embassy in Thailand.

Their talks focused on simplifying export procedures, easing inspection measures and speeding up customs clearance.

In response, Chinese authorities have set up a special Green Lane, extended operational hours and assigned experienced staff to ensure round-the-clock service for swift inspections and prompt release upon clearance.