'White Lotus' boon yet to materialise

While Season 3 already aired, several factors have hotels in the South holding their breath

Tourists compete in a volleyball game on Kamala Beach. With a weak Chinese market, tourist volume visiting Phuket this year might contract from last year.

Hotels in the South have yet to feel any impact from the White Lotus HBO series filmed in Thailand, as the volatile global economy and safety concerns regarding the country have affected prospective tourists' decision-making.

Bill Barnett, managing director of C9 Hotelworks, a hospitality consultancy based in Phuket, said despite the popularity of White Lotus Season 3, which already aired on the streaming platform, Phuket and Samui still haven't experienced much of an effect on their tourism sector.

Mr Barnett said the number of foreign tourists visiting Phuket this year might be lower than last year as the Chinese market sags.

He said the three factors continuing to strain the Chinese market are Beijing's domestic tourism push, concerns among Chinese people over safety issues in Thailand, and economic challenges on the mainland including whopping US tariff hikes.

From April 1-21, which includes Songkran and typically attracts foreign visitors, Chinese arrivals flying direct to Phuket tallied 28,762, only 25% more than the number in the corresponding period in 2019, according to Airports of Thailand Plc.

Mr Barnett said the global economy has become more volatile than last year, attributed to heightened geopolitical issues.

Travellers may opt to save their money rather than travel, or travel only to short-haul destinations, he said.

As Thailand enters the low season, other markets can help offset the Chinese downturn, including India, the Middle East and other Asian markets, said Mr Barnett.

He said the domestic market requires an effective stimulus programme to allow tourism operators to diversify risk, as this market is still relatively low for Phuket, representing only 10% of all visitors.

Paitoon Wongsasutthikul, chief investment officer of Asset World Corp Plc (AWC), said hotels in Phuket report a greater variety of source markets and are not as reliant on the Chinese market as in previous years.

During the extended holiday period earlier this month, he said AWC's Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach recorded an occupancy rate of more than 80%, comprising both foreign and domestic tourists. Guests were from Russia, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Chayanon Horpattanaporn, chief financial officer at AWC, said average daily room rates in Phuket and at its other properties in Thailand are expected to grow year-on-year, even during the low season.

However, the number of guests at its hotels might decline based on fewer inbound tourists, said Mr Chayanon.