AWC calls for action on tourism

Wallapa Traisorat, president and chief executive of AWC

SET-listed Asset World Corp (AWC) has urged the government to swiftly restore tourism confidence and promote new attractions to lure high-spending visitors.

Wallapa Traisorat, president and chief executive of AWC, said with the Tourism Authority of Thailand set to slash its foreign arrivals goal for this year to 35.5 million, the same level as last year, every stakeholder in tourism and hospitality should unite to address declining confidence among visitors.

She said Thailand should promote new attractions that match demand among high-spending tourists.

For instance, the AWC project "Jurassic World: The Experience" is slated to open at Asiatique in July and has the potential to attract both locals and foreigners who are fans of the Jurassic franchise, said Mrs Wallapa.

Chayanon Horpattanaporn, chief financial officer at AWC, said many foreigners are concerned about visiting Thailand after an avalanche of social media posts depicting the State Audit Office building collapse during the earthquake in March. Stakeholders must work to fix this perception, he said.

In the first quarter this year, AWC posted a record-high net profit of 1.96 billion baht, up 23% year-on-year, while revenue from hotels tallied 3.64 billion baht, a gain of 9%.

Mr Chayanon said the firm's revenue per available room grew by 8% year-on-year, reaching 5,075 baht, higher than the average market growth of 2%.

AWC's hotel earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation tallied 1.49 billion baht in the first quarter, an increase of 7% year-on-year.

This year AWC opened the Meliá Pattaya Hotel and is preparing to open other properties, such as the Pattaya Marriott Resort & Spa at Jomtien Beach, Fairmont Bangkok Sukhumvit, and JW Marriott at Jubilee Prestige Tower, adding 1,349 rooms to its portfolio.

The company also started construction on its Woeng Nakornkasem Yaowaraj project in the first quarter.

For the period, Mr Chayanon said the Chinese fell to the No.2 market in its guest portfolio, accounting for 10%, while the US ranked first at 13% and the European market strengthened.

Paitoon Wongsasutthikul, chief investment officer at AWC, said the company continues to focus on high-spending markets by partnering with international hotel brands that have strong loyalty programmes.

Despite geopolitical and economic uncertainties, tourists in these markets are likely to be less affected by these events and remain willing to visit Thailand, he said.