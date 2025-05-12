XSpring, Orbix unite to develop fund solutions

The digital asset industry is gaining momentum and drawing the attention of investors, prompting two large local financial groups to form a strategic partnership to develop regulated digital asset fund solutions.

XSpring Asset Management (XAM) signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Orbix Invest to develop regulated digital asset fund solutions.

The move aims to reinforce XAM's leadership in alternative investments and establish new industry standards for digital asset management in Thailand, according to the two companies.

Orbix Invest, a subsidiary of Orbix Holdings and majority-owned by Kasikornbank, is licensed by the Finance Ministry to operate as a digital asset fund manager and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Yosakorn Follett, chief executive of XAM, said the company is committed to developing alternative asset businesses to support the future financial system.

"Our goal is to build mutual fund structures that securely and transparently bridge traditional finance with the digital world, opening new investment opportunities for Thai investors," he said.

The partnership with Orbix Invest, with has strengths in crypto strategy, technology, and risk management aligned with global standards, will allow the two companies to design investment products that have strong governance and regulatory frameworks, said Mr Yosakorn.

Tanapoom Damraks, managing director of Orbix Invest, said the collaboration combines the competencies of the two companies with a shared mission to enhance Thailand's investment infrastructure, especially for investors looking to gain exposure to digital assets through professionally managed and regulated vehicles such as mutual funds.

Orbix Invest is focused on developing innovative investment solutions in cryptocurrencies and digital assets. The company follows global standards for crypto custody via Coinbase, and utilises strategic portfolio design and market expertise to bring institutional-grade solutions to local investors, he said.

Both parties said they are confident the MoU lays a robust foundation for launching Thailand's next-generation digital mutual funds tailored to investor needs, fully compliant with regulatory requirements.