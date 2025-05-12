Digital registration upgraded in July

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the DBD

The digital business registration system DBD Biz Regist unveiled at the beginning of this year is expected to become fully operational online in July, says the Department of Business Development (DBD).

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the DBD, said since the platform's launch on Jan 16, 53.7% of new businesses in Bangkok registered online, while 46.3% used the on-site service.

The DBD expects the convenience and accessibility provided by DBD Biz Regist to attract more users as they can easily submit an application online from any location and at any time, including during public holidays.

Users can also select their preferred registration date, including auspicious days, she said.

Mrs Auramon said the online system eliminates the hassle of having to queue early or wait overnight, especially during peak periods and on auspicious days.

For people arriving at the department without a queue number, the DBD implemented on-site assistance.

People with complete documentation can receive assistance from staff members and use computers to finish the registration process quickly.

The DBD also provides identity verification methods to protect users and safeguard their data, she said.

Users can verify their identity by providing the number on the back of their ID card for a DBD e-service application, or verify their ID via the THAID app from the Department of Provincial Administration, which avoids sharing details on the ID card.

An alternative is having your ID verified in person at designated DBD offices, said Mrs Auramon.

She said once registered, users obtain a username and password for a secure electronic signature, eliminating the need to provide ID card details.

"While some adjustments may be needed during this transition phase, the initiative will improve service quality, reduce travel expenses and enhance overall efficiency," said Mrs Auramon.