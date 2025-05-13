Backing sought for water-based initiatives

The statue of Phaya Sri Sattanakarat, a large, seven-headed naga, is a significant cultural and religious site located by the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom.

The private sector in Nakhon Phanom has proposed an initiative to enhance river tourism along the Mekong while promoting cultural tourism, showcasing the diverse ethnic groups in upper Northeastern Thailand to improve income distribution within local communities.

Chanyut U-papong, president of the Nakhon Phanom Tourism Business Association and chairman of the Tourism Council of Thailand, Upper Northeastern Region 2, said companies in the area are urging the government to enhance support for water-based tourism.

This initiative includes plans for a scenic 70-kilometre cruise along the Mekong, providing passengers with views of riverside life in both Thailand and Laos.

The proposal highlights the importance of preserving traditional cultural practices within local communities and suggests making stops at various ethnic villages, including those in Nakhon Phanom, which is home to nine distinct ethnic groups.

The goal of this initiative is to create distinctive tourism products, with the private sector ready to offer luxury cruise services, he said.

The private sector also wants to elevate the Fire Boat Festival in Nakhon Phanom to a global event on the tourist calendar.

Mr Chanyut said this festival features beautiful illuminated boats crafted by master artisans, some valued at millions of baht.

"This festival is one of a kind, and we aim to elevate it to a world event to attract international tourists to appreciate its beauty," he said.

The initiative can also enhance the province's faith-based tourism, with events such as the worship of Phra That Phanom, a sacred Buddhist stupa, and the grand ceremony honouring Phaya Sri Sattanakarat (a naga), held annually on July 7.

Mr Chanyut said in October, Nakhon Phanom plans to introduce a new man-made attraction, a 54-metre ferris wheel along the Mekong River.

This structure will offer visitors 360-degree panoramic views of both Nakhon Phanom and Laos, serving as a key tourism magnet and extending tourist stays in the area, he said.

In 2024, Nakhon Phanom welcomed 2.22 million visitors, including 2.04 million locals and 180,379 foreigners, generating total revenue of 4.09 billion baht.

Thai tourists contributed 3.7 billion baht, while international visitors contributed 391 million baht, with average spending of 1,842 baht per trip. The average occupancy rate was 73.1%.

He said the province expects an additional 300,000 visitors this year, bringing the total to 2.5 million and generating revenue of 4-5 billion baht.

In the first quarter, Nakhon Phanom recorded 611,971 visitors, a 4.66% increase from the previous year, and generated 994 million baht, a 2.49% year-on-year growth.

Mr Chanyut said Nakhon Phanom has strong potential to become a hub for trade, investment and tourism due to its strategic location.

Travellers can easily access Khammouane province in Laos as well as Vietnam and the Chinese border via Route R12, he said.

The route covers 145 km to the Vietnam border, connecting with cities like Quang Binh and Ha Tinh, which have signed twin-city agreements with Nakhon Phanom.

He said the value of Nakhon Phanom's annual cross-border trade with Laos is 120 billion baht, the second-highest total after Mukdahan.