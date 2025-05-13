Outlook seen dim for carriers until Q3

An AirAsia flight takes off from Bangkok's Don Mueang airport. An analyst suggests AAV, AirAsia's parent company, is likely to reduce its average airfare in order to maintain its load factor.

The outlook for the aviation industry has dimmed as international arrivals are expected to remain muted until the third quarter, with a significant slowdown from China the main culprit, say analysts.

Sweeping US tariffs are likely to pose operational challenges for airlines, affecting both top-line revenue and operating costs amid decelerating travel demand growth in Asia, noted leading brokerages.

Boonyakorn Amornsank, an analyst with Maybank Securities, said airlines operating China-Thailand routes continue to cut capacity as demand weakens.

Asia Aviation (AAV), the domestic leader with a market share of nearly 40%, will be affected the most as it faces domestic competition after rotating capacity away from China.

Other carriers have also been cutting seat capacity on China routes and rotating their aircraft to serve more domestic routes, where competition was previously limited, said Mr Boonyakorn. AAV is likely to reduce its average airfare to maintain its load factor, he said.

Historically, seat capacity rotation in the industry has led to a sharp decline in average airfares.

In 2018, when domestic competition was extremely intense, Thai airlines shifted part of their capacity to international routes, resulting in a decline in average fares for international routes in the following year, according to Maybank.

The Thai aviation sector has been suffering since a Chinese actor was kidnapped, fuelling safety concerns after the story went viral in China.

The major earthquake on March 28 also dented arrivals from the mainland, which contracted by 43-48% from February to April this year, said Mr Boonyakorn.

Available seat kilometres, a measure of seat supply for international scheduled services, started to outpace demand (revenue passenger km) in March. This implies seat supply is growing at a faster pace than demand for the first time in a year, according to Maybank.

"International traffic growth last month was near negative territory, partly due to the earthquake in late March, which dampened tourism sentiment in Thailand. However, domestic passenger traffic remained strong thanks to lower fares and the low-base effect," he said.

Maybank said Thai tourism is also losing market share to its North Asian peers.

Since the kidnapping story went viral in late January, tourist arrivals from China have declined by almost half year-on-year. In contrast, Japan, Vietnam and South Korea reported strong visitor numbers from China.

Thailand continues to compete with South Korea, which is poised to ramp up its tools to attract Chinese tourists, potentially removing visa requirements for tour groups in the third quarter, paving the way for full implementation of visa-free entry into 2026, said Mr Boonyakorn.

"Japan could further ease its visa requirements for Chinese tourists as it aims to reach an ambitious target to host 60 million foreign visitors in 2030," he said.

Krungsri Securities (KSS) anticipates foreign arrivals this year will be flat from 2024, at 35-36 million.

As a consequence, profit growth for airline stocks is projected at only 7% this year, slowing from a 141% increase in 2024, in line with weaker tourism growth and intensifying airline competition, said KSS analyst Dithanop Vattanawakin.

Flight growth is now outpacing passenger volume growth, indicating higher competitive pressure in the sector, he said.