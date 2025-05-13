Thailand sees increase in cybersecurity qualifications

Successful Thai holders of the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) exam now total 431, up from 385 in 2024, reflecting the country's quality cybersecurity training system, according to the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA).

The CISSP is a globally recognised cybersecurity certification offered by the International Information System Security Certification Consortium.

The exam tests an individual's knowledge and experience in designing, implementing, and managing a cybersecurity system.

He said NCSA promotes certification exams and cyber-expertise certificates to allow personnel to apply their knowledge to their work with high standards.

Recently the Thailand National Cyber Academy under NCSA completed phase 2 of the Intensive Cybersecurity Capacity Building Program.

The courses had more than 13,000 participants in the project, exceeding the original target of 6,650.

The project, funded by the Digital Development Fund, aims to systematically upgrade the capabilities of cybersecurity personnel, covering the operational level, technical personnel and the executive level.

The courses cover all levels, including basic courses and specialist courses.

The primary target group of the project is personnel of the organisations that run critical information infrastructure, regulators, government and private agencies.

The secondary target group is the general public of all ages who want to develop their cybersecurity knowledge to cope with threats in the digital world.

The development of cybersecurity personnel is very important because cyberthreats are increasingly sophisticated in every sector, resulting in the urgent need to build and prioritise the potential of cybersecurity personnel, said AVM Amorn.

The courses focus on specialised skills, cyberthreat analysis, penetration testing, cybersecurity related to industrial control systems, ethical penetration testing, digital forensics, and high-level information system security.

The specialist courses are also meant to enable executives to understand the guidelines for governance and cyber-risk management.