Thailand showcases potential as one of Asean"s top investors in the US

Dr. Nalinee Taveesin, President of Thailand Trade Representatives, Led a Government-Private Sector Delegation to SelectUSA 2025 — Showcasing Thailand as One of ASEAN's Top Investors and Job Creators in the U.S., with Over $2 Billion in Potential New Investment

Washington, D.C. — On May 11, 2025, the opening day of the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2025 in Washington, D.C., Dr. Nalinee Taveesin, President of Thailand Trade Representatives, led a high-level delegation from both the Thai public and private sectors to the biggest investment conference in the USA. The mission aims to deepen economic cooperation with U.S. partners and showcase the growing capacity of Thai companies to invest and generate employment in the United States.

Dr. Nalinee was joined by key members of "Team Thailand," including Mr. Chutintorn Gongsakdi, Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mr. Wirat Tatsaringkansakul, Deputy Secretary-General of the Board of Investment; senior officials from the Ministry of Commerce; and Mr. Poj Aramwattana, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce. The delegation also featured top executives from leading Thai corporations such as PTTEP, Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF), Indorama Ventures, SCG Packaging, Thai Summit, and Banpu. Ambassador Suriya Chindawongse, Thailand's Ambassador to the United States, serves as the head of "Team Thailand" forward operation in Washington. The Ambassador is closely coordinating with U.S. counterparts and arranging high-level meetings for the delegation.

"We are here to showcase the strength of Thai businesses in the U.S. market and to build robust and balanced economic partnerships," stated Dr. Nalinee. She emphasized that long-term collaboration between public and private sectors from both countries is at the heart of sustainable growth.

In her global stage remarks, Dr. Nalinee reaffirmed,"Thailand highly values its strategic partnership with the United States. We are committed to working closely with our American counterparts to enhance a mutually beneficial and balanced economic relationship."

She cited recent data showing that Thailand is one of the top ASEAN countries in terms of investment and job creation in the U.S., with total investment exceeding USD 17 billion and generating over 15,000 jobs — underlining Thailand's role as a high-potential economic partner.

Following discussions with Thai private sector leaders, Dr. Nalinee stated that with favorable conditions, Thai investment in the U.S. could increase by an additional USD 2 billion in the near future.

She noted that many Thai companies are no longer viewing the U.S. solely as an export destination, but as a potential global manufacturing hub. Several companies are planning to establish or expand their production facilities in the U.S. to serve global markets. This approach helps diversify risk, reduce trade resistance, and strengthen resilient and sustainable value chains.

Thailand, she added, seeks to build a true "Win-Win Partnership" with the United States, particularly in energy and agriculture, where both countries have complementary strengths. Thailand offers abundant resources and a skilled workforce, while the U.S. provides cutting-edge technology and innovation — a powerful combination for mutual economic growth.

At the same time, Dr. Nalinee underscored Thailand's interest in expanding imports from the U.S., particularly in agriculture, energy, and digital sectors, to help address trade imbalances and lay the groundwork for a more equitable, reciprocal, and sustainable economic relationship.

During SelectUSA 2025, the Thai delegation is also scheduled to meet with key federal government officials, major investors, and local chambers of commerce to foster partnerships in future industries such as clean energy, biotechnology, healthcare, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Thailand's participation in SelectUSA 2025, under the leadership of Dr. Nalinee, not only highlights the nation's investment capacity in the U.S. market, but also marks a pivotal step toward elevating Thai-U.S. economic relations into a balanced, resilient, and long-term strategic partnership.