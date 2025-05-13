Small breweries to sell beer in kegs nationwide

The cabinet on Tuesday agreed that small breweries should be allowed to sell their beer from kegs, nationwide.

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said the proposal came from the Excise Department. It would enable small breweries to compete with established, larger commercial breweries.

They have until now been limited to sales at their production sites, or in their respective provinces.

The same proposal enables small and medium-sized liquor plants within 100 metres of public water sources, on the condition they have wastewater treatment systems to protect the environment.

Liquor producers will also be able to set up medium-sized factories right away, without having to run a small plant for at least one year.

The changes need to be officially announced by ministerial regulation to become law.