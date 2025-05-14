Warning over new VAT threat

The proposal to lower the value-added tax (VAT) registration threshold to include businesses with annual revenue of less than 1.8 million baht could increase the burden on small retailers already grappling with weak consumer spending and intense competition, according to the Thai Wholesale and Retail Trade Association.

Only businesses with annual revenue of 1.8 million baht or more are required to register for VAT in the current tax code.

Once registered, they must submit VAT documents to the Revenue Department every month, even if there is no VAT due for that period.

Somchai Pornrattanacharoen, honorary advisor to the association, opposed the proposal and argued that taxing small businesses would burden them.

"If the government collects VAT from small shops, it will create an inconvenience for them," he said.

Under Thailand's VAT-inclusive system, retailers incorporate VAT into their prices, which would increase the accounting tasks for small, family-run shops, forcing them to adjust their pricing structures accordingly.

These businesses already pay other taxes, such as property tax.

Mr Somchai said imposing VAT on businesses earning less than 1.8 million baht per year would discourage them from participating in the formal tax system based on the higher accounting costs and management difficulties.

Moreover, many small business owners are unfamiliar with the procedures for VAT filing, adding to their burden, he said.

"If the government wants to increase revenue, it should tax the rich instead," said Mr Somchai.

He highlighted current tax loopholes, such as landowners planting banana or lime trees on unused land to qualify for lower tax rates under the farm use classification.

Addressing these loopholes could generate revenue without burdening small businesses, said Mr Somchai.

The timing is also inopportune given weak consumer spending, while small businesses are struggling to compete with larger retailers, he said.

As large retail chains expand into rural areas, Mr Somchai urged the government to protect local businesses that are less competitive.

Rather than targeting small enterprises with VAT, he suggested taxing large corporations expanding into new markets.

Mr Somchai wants the government to reconsider its revenue sources, urging more efficient budgeting and cuts to unnecessary spending.