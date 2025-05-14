Chamber eyes quick US talks

Thailand's delegation led by Ms Nalinee attended the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2025, seeking to deepen economic cooperation with US partners and showcase the growing capacity of Thai companies to invest and generate employment in the US.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce says it sees progress in the trade talks between the US and China, and believes Thailand is prepared for negotiations with America if the discussions can be expedited.

Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the chamber, said the discussions over the weekend between the US and China were a positive sign for the global economy, easing trade tensions as the duo agreed to reduce tariffs for 90 days.

He said Thailand, a long-standing ally and strategic partner of the US, needs to act quickly to prepare for trade negotiations, sharing insights that highlight new trade opportunities this month.

The private and public sectors worked together to develop a proposal designed to streamline market access and bolster Thailand's standing in the global trade landscape, said Mr Poj.

The Thai government must focus on scheduling talks with the US to avoid disruptions in international trade and investment, while creating new opportunities, he said.

"The US is a significant market for Thai shippers, serving as a vital destination for Thai investors looking to expand and create jobs. We hope both nations can expedite tariff negotiations this month to provide clarity needed for business operations," said Mr Poj.

Recently Nalinee Taveesin, president of Thailand Trade Representatives, led a public-private delegation to the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2025 from May 11-14 in Washington, DC and Maryland. The delegation intended to deepen economic cooperation with US partners and showcase the growing capacity of Thai companies to invest and generate employment in the US.

She said Thailand is one of the top Asean countries in terms of investment and job creation in the US, with total investment exceeding US$17 billion and generating more than 15,000 jobs, underlining Thailand's role as a high-potential economic partner.

Following discussions with Thai private sector leaders, Ms Nalinee said Thai investment in the US could increase by an additional $2 billion in the near future.

She said many Thai companies no longer view the US as only an export destination, but also a potential global manufacturing hub.

Several companies are planning to establish or expand their production facilities in the US to serve global markets. This approach helps diversify risk, reduce trade resistance, and strengthen resilient and sustainable value chains, said Ms Nalinee.

The Thai delegation comprised: SCG Packaging Plc, Charoen Pokphand Group Co Ltd, Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc (CPF North America), Banpu Plc, PTT Exploration and Production Plc, PTT International Trading USA Co Ltd, Electricity Generating Plc, Indorama Ventures Plc, Thai Summit America Corporation, and Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods, a subsidiary of Thai Union Group Plc.