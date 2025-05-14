Airbus sees region as biofuel for aircraft hub

Listen to this article

Airbus is banking on Southeast Asia becoming the world's top producer of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), while the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) plans to mandate 1% SAF usage for European routes starting in the fourth quarter.

Julie Kitcher, chief sustainability officer at Airbus, said with SAF key to achieving its net-zero goal by 2050, she is optimistic about Thailand's prospects of becoming a global SAF producer and supplier.

SAF, also known as biofuel for aircraft, is a liquid fuel made of feedstock that can reduce carbon emissions by up to 80% across the lifecycle, from production to usage.

It is estimated that roughly 40% of the world's potential SAF feedstock will come from Asia-Pacific, particularly Southeast Asia.

Southeast Asia could produce 26 million tonnes of SAF per year, of which 5 million tonnes would come from Thailand, she said.

Ms Kitcher said Thailand already has a strong agricultural sector with extensive feedstocks such as molasses, rice straw and rice husks.

Energy conglomerates Bangchak and PTT Global Chemical have already begun SAF production.

The decreased demand for bioethanol in Thai road transport due to the uptick in electric vehicles could free up space in production plants to produce more SAF, she said.

Ms Kitcher said Thailand's challenge is developing an in-depth feasibility study for different types of feedstocks, its location, accessibility as well as collection and transport costs.

In Thailand, the aviation sector contributed more than 7% of GDP before the pandemic, as more than 80% of inbound tourists arrived by air.

SAF comprises less than 1% of global aviation fuel used today, but it should reach 6% by 2030, she said.

The fuel costs 3-5 times more than kerosene, as it requires more investment in new projects to help reduce prices.

Ms Kitcher said policymakers should create schemes to help assure revenue for producers, which could help sustain the growth of SAF production, allowing them to confidently plan production 5-7 years ahead.

Airbus jets can be powered by up to 50% SAF blending and the company is also developing new aircraft to adopt a 100% SAF blend by 2030, she said.

ACM Manat Chavanaprayoon, director-general of the CAAT, said the authority is now in the final stage of gathering feedback in order to announce a regulation mandating SAF usage by Thai carriers, which should minimise the impact for airlines and passengers, and be ready by the end of this year.

Mr Manat said it plans to start with mandating a 1% SAF blend, as SAF today costs over three times more than jet A-1 fuel.

The 1% usage should not significantly affect airfares and would allow the CAAT to study its impact during the initial phase, he said.

This measure might be introduced on European routes first since the EU already mandated using a 2% blend of SAF at their airports and penalising airlines who fail to meet SAF blending requirements.