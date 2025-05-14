Businesses urged to find new export markets

Listen to this article

Amata City Rayong, an industrial estate operated by Amata Corporation Plc. The operator wants tenants to seek new opportunities.

Thai entrepreneurs should start seeking new export markets as US President Donald Trump's tariff policy scheduled to take effect in July could increase trade risks, says Vikrom Kromadit, chairman and acting chief executive of industrial estate developer Amata Corporation Plc.

Trump slapped a 36% tariff on Thai exports to the US starting on April 9, then decided to postpone enforcement for 90 days to allow Thailand to negotiate to address the trade imbalance between the two countries.

Thailand's trade surplus with the US last year was the 11th-largest in the world, exceeding US$35 billion or 1.2 trillion baht.

Local manufacturers should take advantage of the three-month pause to seek new business opportunities in alternative markets, as well as improve or develop products to better serve the needs of prospective customers, said Mr Vikrom.

"Thai exports are concentrated in the American, European and Japanese markets. Exporters should sell more goods in China and Southeast Asia," he said.

Roughly 20% of exports from Amata' industrial estates are to the US, with similar proportions bound for Europe and Japan.

However, the volume and value of Thailand's exports are decreasing, attributed to an economic slowdown in these markets.

Increasing sales in other markets and attracting customers with innovative products could mute the impact of US tariffs, which threaten to disrupt international trade, said Mr Vikrom.

"There are fears the impact of Trump's steep tariffs will keep increasing, affecting investment and trade," he said.

"Thai entrepreneurs will survive if they can adjust their businesses and devise products that meet global demand."

There are more than 1,400 manufacturers in Amata's industrial estates in Chon Buri and Rayong, and roughly 80% of them export their products overseas, with the remainder selling goods domestically.

Amata estimates its total industrial land sales in Thailand, Vietnam and Laos will grow by 15% this year to 3,500 rai, up from 3,019 rai, according to Osamu Sudo, acting chief marketing officer at Amata.

The company said earlier it was preparing to build a new industrial estate in Oudomxay in northwestern Laos to serve foreign investors likely to expand or relocate from China to avoid the impact of the US-China trade war.

Many entrepreneurs want to move to Southeast Asia, with Laos among the prospective investment destinations due to state tax incentives to promote new business development.