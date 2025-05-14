SET, Nasdaq expand tech partnership

Listen to this article

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and the US Nasdaq Exchange have agreed to expand their strategic technology partnership, aimed at strengthening the resilience of the Thai market in line with global standards.

Under the agreement, the SET will promote the adoption of Nasdaq's risk and surveillance platforms within its member community to help drive consistent infrastructure across its market ecosystem.

The initiative builds on the SET's deployment of Nasdaq's advanced surveillance and risk technology with the goal of enhancing systemwide efficiency, transparency and risk management.

The Thai bourse seeks to benefit from the community-wide benefits of common market infrastructure as well as Nasdaq's ongoing investment to modernise, standardise and strengthen its platform capabilities, application architecture, artificial intelligence integration and product development.

"Resilience and integrity are essential to vibrant capital markets, attracting international investment," said SET president Asadej Kongsiri.

By adopting Nasdaq's advanced risk and surveillance solutions and promoting them among the bourse's community, the SET is strengthening the foundation for prudent risk management, capital efficiency and investor trust, he said.

"This integrated approach enhances our ability to detect market abuse, monitor high-frequency trading and short-selling activities, and reinforce Thailand's leadership position in Asean's capital markets," said Mr Asadej.

Nasdaq's technology is used by 97% of global systemically important banks, half of the world's top 25 stock exchanges, 35 central banks and regulatory authorities, and more than 3,800 clients in the financial services industry.

"The SET plays a vital role supporting sustainable growth and attracting capital investment in Thailand and Southeast Asia," said Nasdaq president Tal Cohen.

"Our expanded technology partnership with the SET supports their continued modernisation to enhance the liquidity, transparency and integrity of their market, thereby fostering trust and investor confidence in the financial ecosystem."

Both exchanges will collaborate to innovate and unlock new opportunities to serve clients across the region, drawing on the SET's deep market expertise, proven solutions and strong technical capabilities, said Mr Asadej.