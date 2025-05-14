Tarrified: A bear market guide

Listen to this article

The market moves that followed Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff announcements were quick and sharp, leaving many investors reeling in its aftermath. This illustrates how difficult -- even impossible -- it is to anticipate the direction of travel on any given day.

In a politically charged environment, it is important to remember that an investor works with probabilities, rather than certainties.

We are of the opinion that no one wins if the announced tariffs are maintained, and certainly not the US. Other countries, such as Japan, have indicated a willingness to negotiate to bring down their respective tariff rate. However, even if many countries manage to get down to the 10% minimum rate, this will still hurt global growth prospects, while it is unlikely to support the US's ultimate goal.

In our opinion, tariffs are just the first phase of a much grander plan to strengthen US national security. In order to remain the leading world power, the US wants to get its house in order and reduce its addiction to fiscal deficits. The ultimate objective is to spend less on servicing the federal debt and to spend more efficiently on defence.

We continue to see the tariff move as dangerous at a time when the US economy is in need of a "fiscal detox". The combined impact of the negative fiscal impulse, the cost to US households of more expensive imported goods, and the negative wealth effect of falling asset values has massively increased the probability of a US recession.

UNUSUAL PATTERNS

Market dynamics also indicate some very unusual patterns, more common in emerging markets, as longer-dated US Treasury yields rose and the dollar depreciated, while equity markets struggled. This broad-based dollar weakness at a time when interest rate differentials are moving in favour of the greenback could be a sign the US currency's safe-haven status is showing cracks.

While erratic US trade policy and some technical drivers in the US Treasury market might have exacerbated the recent moves, there are growing concerns in the market that the real reason is more fundamental.

At this point, it bears repeating the message we shared at the onset of the 2022 bear market on navigating treacherous market conditions: two aspects provide comfort during an economic downturn. First, a multi-asset portfolio offers natural protection if it is well-constructed and diversified. Second, the market is reducing the risk of our portfolios for us.

By definition, risky assets devalue faster during a market downturn than safer assets, meaning the weight of the former automatically decreases in portfolios. This eases the urgency to act immediately, especially in times of erratic market moves, such as the ones we witnessed over the past month.

In addition, it prevents us from selling investments that we are optimistic about three years out or more.

For now, we would exercise caution against buying the dip in US markets prematurely and reiterate our neutral stance towards US equities while overweighting cash.

The tariff news has Asia in the eye of the storm. Asia always had the advantage of an industrious working population that possibly outranks all other regions, and it is also in a growing wealth paradigm that could position it as both the producer and the consumer.

BREATHING SPACE IN ASIA

Asian economies have generally been prudent since the Asian financial crisis of 1997-98, and even more so since the global financial crisis of 2008-09. This leaves central banks in Asia with some levers to play with should the recent events accelerate a slowdown in the region.

Gone are the days when Asia, and particularly China, was seen as a low-cost, low-quality producer.

Asia is becoming less associated with sweatshops and more with the robotics movement, which is unfolding faster there than in most parts of the world. This is true in manufacturing, but also in services such as healthcare and logistics. The technology edge seen in the region is second only to that of the US, but the gap is closing fast -- think DeepSeek.

China is at the epicentre of the US tariff directives and will need a strong policy mix and the resolve to increase domestic consumption on a sustainable basis, both of which are within its reach.

Meanwhile, southbound equity inflows remain strong, and any pullback is healthy and offers a much-needed consolidation.

In our opinion, consumption stocks lagged in the recent rally and may catch up.

We remain constructive on Chinese equities and expect another trading window in the second half of the year. In more ways than one, the moment is as pivotal for China as it is for the US.