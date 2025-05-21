THAIFEX 2025 Returns with Global Food Innovation

At the end of May, one of the region’s most important events for food industry professionals—ranging from business owners and retailers to supermarkets, restaurants, and more—makes its highly anticipated return: THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025. Organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Koelnmesse, Germany, the event stands as a premier platform for discovering business opportunities and forging top-tier international partnerships.

Spanning over 130,000 square metres at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, this world-class exhibition showcases leading food and beverage enterprises and continues to be a key destination for global business visitors—drawing increasing attendance each year.

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025: Beyond Food Experience

Themed Beyond Food Experience, the 2025 edition underscores the event’s mission to spotlight cutting-edge innovation, cultural diversity, and the future of food. THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025 offers an invaluable platform for business growth through insight-sharing, networking, and next-level product discovery.

Innovation & Next

This year’s curated showcase will highlight emerging trends and pioneering products across key categories, including Drinks, Fine Food, Food Technology, Frozen Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Rice, Seafood, and Sweets & Confectionery. Exhibitors will present a wide array of goods—ranging from mainstream consumer items to halal-certified, organic, health-focused, and specialised offerings for children, the elderly, and those with dietary restrictions.

Attendees can also explore innovations aligned with current global trends such as plant-based proteins, sustainable food production, and next-generation food technologies—making this an unmatched opportunity for business buyers and partners to discover what’s next in food.

Quality Networks

With over 3,100 exhibitors from 50+ countries across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Australia, THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025 is a powerful networking hub for the global food trade. The event is expected to welcome over 90,000 trade visitors from more than 130 countries, facilitating business negotiations, partnership development, and the expansion of international trade networks.

Sparking Ideas

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025 also serves as a dynamic learning platform, offering visitors the chance to gain insights, sharpen strategies, and stay competitive through a series of interactive events:

THAIFEX – Anuga Trend Zone : In collaboration with Innova Market Insights, this zone highlights top global trends and transformative innovations.

In collaboration with Innova Market Insights, this zone highlights top global trends and transformative innovations. THAIFEX – Anuga tasteInnovation Show : Celebrating outstanding food and beverage innovations, including sustainability-driven solutions and trending ingredients.

Celebrating outstanding food and beverage innovations, including sustainability-driven solutions and trending ingredients. Future Food Experience+ : A seminar and tasting session focused on future-ready food concepts.

A seminar and tasting session focused on future-ready food concepts. THAIFEX – Anuga Startup : A launchpad for emerging F&B entrepreneurs to connect with partners and gain market traction.

A launchpad for emerging F&B entrepreneurs to connect with partners and gain market traction. Exhibitions & Seminars : Expert-led sessions exploring halal-certified products, organic offerings, herbal ingredients, and sustainable packaging.

Expert-led sessions exploring halal-certified products, organic offerings, herbal ingredients, and sustainable packaging. Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge: A world-class culinary showdown featuring 700+ teams of professional and aspiring chefs.