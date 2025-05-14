Bank of Thailand tempers rate cut bets

Officials say they need flexibility to respond to impact of trade war

Listen to this article

(Photo: Bloomberg)

The Bank of Thailand has lowered expectations for more interest rate cuts to deal with a worsening growth outlook, with officials saying they need to preserve limited policy space to guard against future shocks stemming from a global trade war.

Current monetary policy remains “accommodative and will help cushion future risks to some extent”, central bank officials said at an analysts’ conference in Bangkok Wednesday.

A second consecutive rate cut last month — the first in five years — has left the central bank with limited policy room, said deputy governor Piti Piti Disyatat, adding that the focus now is to preserve the space to deal with uncertainties.

The benchmark overnight rate has been reduced by a total of 75 basis points since last October and now stands at 1.75%. The next meeting of the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee is on June 25.

The effectiveness of any central bank monetary policy typically diminishes as policy rates gradually fall to low levels, he said.

“When the policy rate is low, its stimulative effect on the economy tends to diminish. As a result, investment and consumption may slow down, especially during heightened uncertainty,” he said.

Another rate reduction, he said, would not help increase access to credit for businesses, nor has it been a key factor for investments.

As well, he noted, commercial banks normally respond quickly to changes in the benchmark, but that has not been the case with the latest Thai rate cut. Few banks have made changes so far, he said.

Among the six domestic banks considered systemically important, only Bangkok Bank has responded by reducing both deposit and lending rates as of May 8.

BBL, the country’s largest lender by total assets, cut its minimum lending rate by 0.075 percentage points to 6.75% per year, its minimum overdraft rate by 0.10 percentage points to 7.00% and its minimum retail rate by 0.05 percentage points to 6.90%.

The bank also lowered deposit rates across the board, including savings and fixed deposits. The savings rate was cut by up to 0.05 percentage points, bringing the new range to 0.25-0.30%.

Mr Piti’s comments echoed the views of Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, who said last week that the BoT has limited “ammunition” after recent rate cuts.

Trade outlook murky

While a temporary truce between the US and China on tariffs is positive for Thailand’s exports given its role as a major player in the supply chain, uncertainty remains over the direction of global trade, central bank officials said.

Thailand is seeking a reprieve from the Trump administration’s threat of a 36% tariff on its exports to the US. The countries have yet to set a date for negotiations though Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the government has submitted a set of proposals to to narrow Thailand’s $46-billion trade surplus with the US, which is Bangkok’s largest export market.

The BoT has slashed Thai growth projections for this year and flagged further downside risks, saying the full impact of the tariff war will become evident in the second half.

With the recent US-China deal raising expectations of similar agreements with other nations, policymakers are finding it increasingly difficult to give policy guidance.

Most members of the Monetary Policy Committee viewed that it was crucial to closely monitor global trade developments and their impacts on the Thai economy in future, according to edited minutes of the panel’s April meeting released on Wednesday.

Going forward, monetary policy should be outlook-dependent — aligned with the future economic trends — while taking into account limited policy space, they said.

The panel sees inflation averaging below the central bank’s official target range of 1% to 3% this year and in 2026.

The committee said the baht had been volatile and was not aligned with economic fundamentals, which could undermine the competitiveness and adaptability of businesses.