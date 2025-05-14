Tourism groups prepare proposals to offset crisis

Listen to this article

People stroll along an elevated walkway near Siam Square in Bangkok. Tourism organisations are preparing to submit a proposal to the prime minister on ways to revive tourists’ confidence. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Federation of Thai Tourism Associations (Fetta) plans to submit a proposal to the prime minister in person this month, requesting a concrete plan to restore confidence and avoid a crisis.

The decision was reached on Tuesday at a meeting of member organisations, which include the Association of Thai Travel Agents (Atta), the Thai Hotels Association (THA) and the Association of Chonburi Tourism Federation.

Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, an advisory chairman at the Atta, said the industry is indisputably in crisis, which should prompt all stakeholders to unite to preserve the only remaining economic engine of the country.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is planning to cut its foreign arrivals target for this year to 35.5 million, the same level as last year. At the start of the year it was still expressing confidence that the country would see as many as 40 million arrivals, matching the 2019 record.

It has been more than a month since an earthquake rocked parts of Thailand, and four months since a Chinese actor was kidnapped, but travel sentiment in short-haul markets hasn’t improved, particularly among Chinese tourists, said Mr Sisdivachr.

Global economic factors, particularly the US tariff hikes and the US-China trade war, as well as fierce competition from countries with better infrastructure development and new attractions, are also impacting Thai tourism, he said.

The private sector wants state authorities to be more enthusiastic in dealing with negative sentiment, said Mr Sisdivachr.

The government should set both short- and long-term tourism plans and offer new journeys for tourists to novel locations to help spur income, he said.

While the TAT lacks the authority to develop tourism infrastructure, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports was not allocated a sufficient budget for development, so Fetta wants the government to encourage other ministries to initiate measures, in addition to a long-term tourism plan.

The government is also advised to urgently launch Atta’s proposed campaigns, including subsidies for 1,000 chartered flights from second-tier cities in China.

THA president Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun said that in the current environment, it is uncertain whether Thailand can attract more than 35.5 million foreign tourists this year.

According to a THA survey of 139 hotels nationwide, they recorded a 63% occupancy rate last month, while 52% is forecast in May.

Around one-quarter of operators estimated a 30% drop in Chinese guests for the second quarter.

Mr Thienprasit said he is opposed to the tourism ministry’s plan to distribute 800 million baht to online travel agents (OTAs), which is part of a 3.5-billion-baht stimulus plan.

He said most OTAs are foreign companies listed overseas and do not pay taxes in Thailand, which makes this scheme inappropriate.

Moreover, the ministry has yet to provide any details to public and private operators, such as a key performance indicators or return on investment, to show how this campaign would drive Thai hotel bookings.