Thailand pitches trade proposals to US

Finance minister outlines five-part plan to improve trade balance in hope of having US tariffs reduced

Containers are transported at the Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Chon Buri province. (File photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Proposals that Thailand has submitted to the US Trade Representative (USTR), outline Thailand’s willingness to import energy products, petrochemicals, aircraft, fruit and animal feed from the United States, says Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira.

More imports of US goods are one element of a five-part strategy intended to improve the trade balance between the two countries. Reducing Thailand’s high trade surplus, which was $45 billion last year, is viewed as a key to persuading Washington not to impose a threatened 36% tariff on imports from Thailand.

Presenting an update on Wednesday on the progress of trade discussions, Mr Pichai said Thailand had formally submitted the proposals to the USTR through the commerce minister on May 8. No date has been set yet for formal talks.

The proposals had been approved by Thailand’s trade policy working group and the prime minister. Discussions had already taken place with the US team in advance, covering the following points:

1. Partnership: Thailand has proposed collaborating on becoming an economic partner with the US, focusing on processing industries and the digital technology sector, including data centres and AI industries.

Additionally, there will be discussions on reducing both tariff and non-tariff trade barriers.

2. Increasing imports from the US: Thailand has expressed a willingness to increase imports from the US in areas such as energy, petrochemicals, animal feed, fruit, aircraft and components, including service equipment.

For energy cooperation, the energy minister, together with executives from PTT Plc, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat), and power-producing companies, travelled to Alaska to meet its governor and US energy companies to explore opportunities for increasing energy cooperation between Thailand and the US.

3. Opening markets: This will be done by reducing trade and non-trade barriers and cutting restrictions on agricultural items such as cherries, apples, wheat and meat products.

4. Curbing trade circumvention: Thailand will strictly enforce rules of origin to prevent trade circumvention, the practice of declaring goods made elsewhere (mostly in China) as “Made in Thailand”. This effort has already been carried out to the satisfaction of US customs officials, said Mr Pichai.

5. Promoting investment in the US: Nalinee Taveesin, president of the Thailand Trade Representatives, along with Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, and leading Thai private sector representatives, are travelling to the US to participate in the Select USA Investment Summit 2025 to explore investment opportunities.

Mr Pichai said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made encouraging comments about to Thailand’s proposals, referring to them during the Saudi Arabian Investment Forum on May 13.

He described Thailand’s proposals as good, similar to what was said about proposals from Indonesia and Taiwan.

These are seen as positive signals from US policymakers, and it is expected that working-level teams will be assigned to further review the details, said Mr Pichai.

“The proposals present an opportunity for Thailand to improve itself and represents a ‘win-win solution’,” he said.

He said that even though Thailand would increase imports, it also plans to increase exports, especially to the US, a market that has a strong demand for Thai goods.

Moreover, the imports proposed would not affect domestic producers, as these are products Thailand already imports from other countries due to shortages. The key criterion for selecting imports is that they should benefit Thailand’s economy by reducing production costs while maintaining competitive quality and prices.

This, in turn, will benefit the production costs of Thai exports. Thus, Thailand is confident both sides will benefit, he said.

Regarding investment in the US, Mr Pichai said they should be in industries where Thailand has expertise, such as the automotive supply chain, and in sectors where Thailand needs to import products for domestic use.

Mr Pichai said he believes that Thailand’s proposals will help reduce its trade surplus with the US, particularly with imports of petrochemicals, energy products, and aircraft.

Nevertheless, he added that Thailand would provide the US with information about its trade surplus, clarifying that the surplus comes from many US companies that have invested in Thailand and exported to the US.

Mr Pichai said it is expected that US tariffs will be at levels similar to those imposed on other countries, estimated at around 10%.