Bid to up use of local content wins support

The Thai Chamber of Commerce is backing the Department of Foreign Trade's (DFT) initiative to encourage the incorporation of local content in production processes.

Chairman Poj Aramwattananont said the chamber supports the DFT's efforts to prevent any misrepresentation of Thai product origins, while promoting local content usage in manufacturing.

He said this initiative not only aligns with World Trade Organization regulations, but also elevates the standards of Thai products, enhancing their market recognition globally and contributing to the domestic economy.

The project benefits businesses operating in Thailand and strengthens the domestic supply chain, which aligns with the chamber's commitment to fostering competitiveness and sustainable economic growth, said Mr Poj.

Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the DFT, said the new measures designed to strengthen verification of product origins are set to take effect by mid-year.

This includes an update of the watch list, which is crucial for maintaining trust in the quality of Thai exports as well as adhering to rules of origin agreements with trading partners.

The DFT is to be the sole issuer of certificates of origin for export products subject to monitoring in the US market.

New verification protocols will involve factory inspections, document assessments and collaboration with important local agencies like the Finance Ministry, Industry Ministry and provincial commerce offices.

The new verification processes are set to begin in June, said Mrs Arada.

The DFT plans to collaborate with Thai Customs to prevent the submission of false documentation and to enhance the tracking capabilities for confirming product origins.

Mr Poj said the chamber is keen to work alongside stakeholders to provide entrepreneurs with the necessary insights into these new practices by conducting seminars, training and workshops.