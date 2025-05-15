Trade chief holds investment talks with US representatives

Mrs Nalinee, eighth from left, met with Sen Duckworth of Illinois, centre, and Sen Slotkin of Michigan, sixth from left, to discuss the expansion of Thai private sector investments in the US, including the potential for joint manufacturing between the two nations.

The head of Thailand Trade Representatives has met with US senators, congressional leaders and major American companies, in a bid to reaffirm Thailand's role as a key investor in the country and explore joint Thai-US manufacturing.

On May 13, Nalinee Taveesin, president of Thailand Trade Representatives, met with Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, and key private sector representatives to highlight Thailand's role as a strategic economic partner and discuss the expansion of Thai private sector investments in the US.

A key topic of discussion was the potential for joint manufacturing between Thailand and the US, which would involve producing components such as solar panels and auto parts in Thailand and shipping them to the US for final assembly.

Mrs Nalinee said this model would enhance supply chain resilience and create added value and employment in both countries.

She highlighted Thai Summit's advanced auto parts manufacturing facility in Michigan as a strong example of Thai contributions to the US industrial base.

Mrs Nalinee said Thai private sector investment in the US exceeds US$17 billion, creating 15,000 jobs across more than 20 states.

During the meeting, Thai private sector leaders presented their capabilities in manufacturing, technology, energy and food.

The delegation expressed its intention to expand investment in the US, and said their American operations have been overwhelmingly positive.

Both Sen Duckworth and Sen Slotkin expressed strong support for Thai investment and offered to facilitate and coordinate assistance in any area needed by Thai businesses.

Mrs Nalinee also held discussions with Pamela Phan from the US Department of Commerce, reiterating Thailand's readiness to further invest in strategic sectors such as agriculture, energy, and food and beverage.

Moreover, she presided over the "US-Thailand Collaboration: Networking for Future Business Opportunities" event, organised by the Thailand Board of Investment to strengthen business links and partnerships between the two countries.

More than 50 representatives from Thai companies joined the networking session, including from Indorama Ventures, Thai Union, Thai Summit, Banpu and PTT Group, along with American companies involved in digital technology, cybersecurity, healthcare, biosciences and consulting.