GrabFood, Shake Shack tie up on collaborative menu

GrabFood and Shake Shack Thailand have joined forces to launch the unique "Shake Shack x POTONG" collaboration menu.

Co-created with chef Pam-Pichaya Soontornyanakij, recently named the "World's Best Female Chef 2025", this limited-time menu reimagines classic American favourites with a bold Thai twist.

Available from May 7 to July 6 this year, the four specially crafted menu items are available at all Shake Shack locations across Bangkok and exclusively for delivery on the Grab app under the "Only on Grab" sub-brand.

Debuting in 2023, the Only at Grab icon has become a go-to destination for hungry users seeking exclusive flavours and unique culinary experiences.

Grab continues to curate exclusive culinary experiences through carefully selected restaurant collaborations, with the Shake Shack x POTONG collaboration menu being the latest.

The four limited-edition menu items comprise: the Jaew BBQ pork burger, marking the world debut of Shake Shack's pork patty, served with a sweet and tangy Thai-style Jaew BBQ sauce; the black pepper burger, featuring Angus beef smothered with a savoury black pepper sauce, cheese, onion and crispy shallots; seafood mayo fries, Shake Shack's signature crinkle cut fries topped with an umami-rich seafood mayo inspired by Thai dipping sauces; and a mango sticky rice shake, a creamy tribute to Thailand's iconic dessert synonymous with the country's soft power.

As a special treat, GrabFood users can enjoy 50 baht off when ordering from the collaboration menu via the Grab app.

Enter the code SS50 with a minimum spend of 210 baht. The offer is valid through July 6.