Line Man offers English and stickers for expats, tourists

Experience Thai cuisine effortlessly like a local as Thailand's No.1 food delivery app Line Man offers automatic English translation and chat stickers, making it easier for expats and tourists to discover authentic Thai flavours across 77 provinces without needing a Thai keyboard.

This initiative aims to tap into Thailand's 2-3 million expats and 36 million annual tourists, while providing a convenient alternative for foreign users of the Foodpanda app, which is set to exit the country this month.

The new translation feature enhances accessibility by converting restaurant menus into English and assisting users in chatting with riders. With menus now translated into English, users can effortlessly browse and order from over 700,000 restaurants across 77 provinces, from hidden street food gems to well-known chains.

The app also enhances communication between users and riders by automatically translating messages into Thai. To make interactions even smoother, users can send fun English chat stickers, which riders will receive in Thai, creating a seamless experience for both sides.

Beyond accessibility, Line Man continues to offer valuable perks, including free delivery, exclusive discounts, and cashback rewards. New users can unlock special promotions by entering the code "LMMAX", receiving 200 baht off their first order and up to 400 baht cashback.

Getting started with Line Man is simple. First, download the app from the App Store or Google Play. Then, log in using a Line account or create one for free if you don't already have one. Next, set the delivery location and explore thousands of nearby restaurants. Finally, browse the menu, place your order, and enjoy delicious Thai meals, now with English translations for effortless navigation.

Line Man continues to gain traction among foreign users, with its foreign customer base growing by four times year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025. The surge is most evident in Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Surat Thani, the top destinations for expats and tourists seeking authentic Thai cuisine.

Among the most popular dishes ordered by foreign users are khao mun gai (chicken rice) and the simple yet satisfying Thai classic khao kha moo (braised pork leg), slow-cooked in a flavourful soy-based sauce for melt-in-your-mouth tenderness.

The spicy kick of som tum (papaya salad) is a refreshing staple of street food, while the comforting sweetness of Thai tea makes every meal a taste of Thailand's vibrant culinary culture. Pad krapao moo krob is rich in flavour from crispy pork and aromatic basil.

With Line Man's new English translation feature, exploring authentic Thai cuisine has never been easier. Expats and tourists can seamlessly navigate menus, uncover hidden gems, and enjoy local favourites, while restaurants expand their reach to a growing foreign customer base.

Line Man is available on the App Store and Google Play in select regions, excluding Europe. Visitors may change their store region to Thailand to download and use the app.

The expansion to serve expats and tourists is set to drive Line Man's growth by 20% this year, leveraging economies of scale to strengthen market penetration. With 700,000 restaurants on its platform and over 26 million users, Line Man is poised for significant expansion.

The online food delivery sector accounts for 15% of Thailand's total offline restaurant market, with the potential to increase to 25-30%, aligning with trends in China. To support this growth, the company is investing 10 billion baht over five years -- an average of 2 billion baht annually -- as it continues to enhance technology and maintain its competitive edge. The goal is to elevate customer experience and drive cost optimisation in an increasingly competitive market.

A key focus of this investment is generative artificial intelligence (AI), which will enhance customer service by delivering personalised recommendations tailored to individual preferences. AI-driven solutions can optimise delivery routes and improve efficiencies for riders, ensuring a faster, more reliable service.