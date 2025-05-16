Minister seeks support for export firms

Listen to this article

Containers are transported to and from Laem Chabang port by truck. Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Thursday the US reciprocal tariffs will cause domestic businesses to stumble for about two years, particularly export businesses and those related to export activities. (Bangkok Post file photo)

State-owned financial institutions are being urged to step up introducing measures to support export businesses and the supply chain.

Speaking during a policy briefing to state-owned financial institutions on Thursday, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said the US reciprocal tariffs would cause domestic businesses to stumble for about two years, particularly export businesses and those related to export activities.

Therefore, he said state financial institutions need to speed up rolling out assistance measures, particularly for exporters shipping to the US.

Mr Pichai also requested state financial institutions help Thai businesses compete with imports from China.

Moreover, he called for state banks to introduce measures to assist the real estate sector, especially post-financing loans, as well as tourism operators, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises.

"I believe the impact of reciprocal tariffs will not affect Thailand more than other countries, and if we manage it well, we will benefit in the long term," said Mr Pichai.

He also urged measures to address household debt, noting the current proportion of household debt is 86% of GDP, down from 91% at the beginning of the year. While the total debt amount has not decreased, the proportion to GDP has fallen because GDP has expanded.

This means one path to tackle household debt can be to stimulate economic growth, said Mr Pichai.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) for household debt total 122 billion baht, affecting 5.4 million debtors, with 3 million of them owing less than 100,000 baht.

Regarding state-owned banks, he said their NPLs account for only 10% of total household NPLs. Government Savings Bank (GSB) already resolved NPLs for 500,000 accounts with amounts of less than 100,000 baht.

The bank is expected to resolve another 400,000 accounts within three months.

Meanwhile, the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives has resolved 200,000 accounts, with plans to resolve another 70,000 accounts.

In the past, financial institutions were reluctant to provide loans because they lacked confidence, said Mr Pichai. However, state-owned banks are able to continue to expand loan provision, he said.

In addition, Mr Pichai said GSB will provide a 100-billion-baht soft loan to other financial institutions at an interest rate of 0.01% to support exporters affected by the US tariff measures.

The Export-Import Bank of Thailand (Exim Bank) plans to implement a measure to reduce interest rates for exporters by 20% from current rates.

Exim Bank expects to shoulder this cost itself, but if the burden becomes too heavy, the Finance Ministry may propose the cabinet approve a subsidy, he said.

According to Mr Pichai, these measures will be proposed to the economic stimulus committee, which is scheduled to meet on Monday.