Consumer confidence drops for third month in a row

A woman examines an umbrella on sale at Bangkok's Sampeng market. Mr Thanavath says ongoing political uncertainties are making consumers more cautious about their spending. Somchai Poomlard

The consumer confidence index (CCI) dropped for a third consecutive month in April to hit its lowest level in seven months, attributed to concerns over US tariffs, falling agricultural product prices, and political uncertainties.

The CCI decreased from 56.7 in March to 55.4 in April, according to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC).

The survey suggests consumers are aware of slow economic growth, rising living costs, and the likelihood of an intensified trade war, all of which are contributing to their declining confidence now and in the near future, said Thanavath Phonvichai, president of the UTCC.

He said consumers expressed concerns about US tariffs, which have led to declines in global capital markets.

While economic stimulus measures were introduced in the first quarter, many consumers perceive Thailand as struggling with a sluggish economy.

Moreover, falling crop prices for rice, rubber, cassava and sugar cane are affecting liquidity in the economy, said Mr Thanavath.

He said ongoing political uncertainties are making consumers more cautious about their spending.

If any negative political events such as dissolution of parliament occur, they could adversely affect the national budget for fiscal 2026 and trade negotiations, said Mr Thanavath.

The dissolution of parliament could delay national budget decisions by six months, while also disrupting trade negotiations if a caretaker government takes charge, he said.

Mr Thanavath said all consumer confidence sub-indices also decreased for a third consecutive month, indicating if the trade war escalates and stimulus measures fail to spur a quick economic recovery, consumer confidence in spending could dwindle.

The UTCC projects Thai economic growth of 1.8-2.2% this year, with a median growth rate of 2%.

The university plans to re-evaluate GDP forecasts next month.

In the latter half of the year, stimulus initiatives are expected to inject between 200-300 billion baht into the economy.

"We expect the new stimulus measures will help create more jobs, though they will not necessarily support the digital wallet programme," he said.

"The government should accelerate budget disbursement in the third quarter."

Regarding the US reciprocal tariffs, Mr Thanavath acknowledged a shift towards more constructive discussions following the recent talks between the US and China.

He said as negotiations begin between the US and other nations, a universal tariff rate of 10% will be implemented, while reciprocal tariffs will be deferred.