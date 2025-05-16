M.K. zeroes in on industrial property market

Listen to this article

SET-listed developer M.K. Real Estate Development is exiting the residential development business and shifting its entire focus to industrial property, in response to a housing market slowdown and a surge in the industrial sector.

M.K. chief executive Vorasit Pokachaiyapat said the company started scaling down its housing operations over the past two years as revenue from industrial property continued to rise and eventually surpassed that of its residential business.

"We haven't acquired new land plots for residential development over recent years, as we've been planning to exit the housing sector to concentrate on industrial property," he said. "We expect to clear our remaining housing inventory within the next few years."

In the first quarter of 2025, M.K. posted revenue of 80.5 million baht from its housing business, down from 143.3 million baht in the corresponding period last year, while revenue from industrial property rose to 224 million baht from 141.9 million baht.

Gross profit from housing declined to 19% from 23%, while gross profit in the industrial segment rose to 48.7% from 47.6%.

M.K. posted revenue of 488.6 million baht from housing last year, a sharp drop from 1.76 billion baht in 2023. In contrast, revenue from the industrial segment soared to 897.3 million baht, up from 575.4 million baht.

"Selling 200,000 square metres of industrial space is much easier than selling houses [to achieve the same sales volume], as the latter requires significantly more customers," he added.

M.K. has operated in the industrial property sector since 2015 through Prospect Development Co (PD), its wholly-owned subsidiary. M.K. raised PD's registered capital from 2.26 billion baht to 3.62 billion baht last year.

"We raised the capital to acquire new land plots for development into industrial estates, which we will sell as industrial land," he said. "This approach allows us to avoid selling our income-generating assets into a real estate investment trust."

The new land, comprising 965 rai in total, is located in Khlong Tamru subdistrict of Chon Buri's Mueang district, near one of M.K.'s existing industrial projects -- Bangkok Free Trade Zone 4 in Chachoengsao's Bang Pakong district.

With an investment of 6.5 billion baht, the project will offer 680 rai of industrial land priced at 12-13 million baht per rai.

It will be developed and operated by Bangpakong Industrial Estate, a joint venture with SET-listed BTS Group Holdings.

"PD is now our flagship business. Its revenue and gross profit are expected to contribute 80-90% of the total over the next few years, up from 47% and 54%, respectively, last year," Mr Vorasit noted.

As of the end of 2024, PD operated nine free trade zone projects across three locations -- Bang Na, Bang Pakong, and Wang Noi in Ayutthaya.

The average occupancy rate of these projects overall was recorded at 93% and the lease renewal rate exceeded 90%. It aims to secure 200,000 sq m of new tenants in 2025.

At present, M.K. has remaining housing inventory that can be developed into around 800 units, worth 2.9 billion baht in total, and these should be sold out within the next three years.