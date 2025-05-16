CPF records profit surge of 642% to B8.55bn in Q1

Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc (CPF), an agro-industrial and food conglomerate, reported a record-breaking performance in the first quarter with a net profit of 8.55 billion baht, up 642% year-on-year.

Prasit Boondoungprasert, chief executive of CPF, attributed this performance to efficiency improvements and cost reductions throughout the entire supply chain.

Moreover, outbreaks of avian influenza in several countries and the ongoing impact of African swine fever have led to a decrease in global poultry and swine supplies, while raw material costs have remained at favourable levels.

These factors enabled CPF to surpass its performance targets both domestically and in the more than 10 countries where it operates, said Mr Prasit.

He said the company's performance this year is expected to surpass that of 2024.

This optimistic outlook is driven by the company's ongoing strategic initiatives and an industry rebound from past challenges, said Mr Prasit.

CPF remains unaffected by potential US tariff policies due to its focus on affordable food items that are produced locally in more than 10 countries, he said.

"We depend on exports for only 4-5% of our sales, primarily to Asian markets such as Japan and European countries, with exports to the US accounting for just 0.3%," said Mr Prasit.

Amid global animal disease outbreaks and the re-emergence of Covid-19, he said the company reinforces comprehensive risk management and investments in promising sectors with innovation and technology.

It also elevates safety standards throughout its operations, which include robust disease prevention across the supply chain and stringent occupational health and safety measures to safeguard business continuity.

These factors enable the company to maintain production stability and ensure consistent product quality, he said.