BGRIM posts 51.6% increase in net profit for first quarter

Listen to this article

B.Grimm Power Plc (BGRIM) reported a 51.6% increase in net profit for the first quarter this year, while advancing industrial user expansion and nearing commercial operation dates for its renewable energy projects.

Net profit jumped by 51.6% to 749 million baht, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 2.6% to 3.72 billion baht year-on-year.

Harald Link, group president of BGRIM, attributed the strong first-quarter performance to the parent firm's sharp improvement in net profit from 379 million baht to 654 million baht year-on-year, thanks to the consolidation of Malacha's performance after its 100% acquisition in May 2024; an 8.8% increase in steam sales volume to industrial users in Thailand; a greater share of profits from associates and joint ventures; and a decrease in natural gas prices and realised gains from foreign exchange.

During the first quarter, BGRIM successfully commenced the commercial operation of the Kuchinashi, a ground-mounted solar power project in Japan, operating under a 16-year power sale agreement with Tohoku Electric Power Corporation.

In addition, BGRIM continued to expand its business by establishing Amata B.Grimm Renewable Energy Co, a new joint venture in which subsidiary B.Grimm Power Smart Solutions Co holds a 25% stake and Amata U Co a 75% stake, to engage in the generation, distribution and sale of solar energy.

Mr Link said this year's business operations are facing headwinds from US trade and tariff policies, which may cause electricity consumption of industrial estate customers to decrease by roughly 5-10% compared with 2024. The trade war between the US and major economies may have a positive effect through lower natural gas prices.

"We forecast natural gas prices for small power producers in 2025 to range between 320-340 baht per million BTU, similar to 2024, when the average gas price was 324 baht per million BTU, and plan to import up to five LNG shipments into the pool gas system," he said.

The attraction of new customers such as data centres will help mitigate the impact, as electricity demand from these customers is less sensitive to tariff measures and global trade slowdowns and is also supported by the continuous growth of the digital economy.

Mr Link said BGRIM will monitor the situation to assess any potential impact on certain industrial customers, jointly developing response strategies and mitigation measures.

For the 2025 target, BGRIM aims to synchronise 40-50 megawatts of new industrial users. Several ongoing projects are under construction and are expected to have commercial operation dates between 2025 and early 2026, with a combined installed capacity of 611MW.

As for long-term goals, Mr Link said BGRIM aims to become a global leader in power generation and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, expanding its total installed capacity to 10,000MW by 2030.