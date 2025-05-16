Thai shoe maker Nanyang targets 3-5% growth this year

Listen to this article

Mr Chakrapol (left) says sales of canvas school shoes usually begin to pick up around mid-April and continue to rise until the new school term starts.

The school shoe sector is expected to record flat growth this year due to the country's sluggish economy, according to Thai shoe manufacturer Nanyang.

Chakrapol Chandavimol, managing director of Nanyang, said parents typically buy school shoes for their children right before the school year begins, a routine that has existed for countless years.

"This period is the peak season for the sector," he said.

Sales of canvas school shoes usually begin to pick up around mid-April and continue to rise until the new school term starts, said Mr Chakrapol.

However, some consumers now only buy new shoes when necessary, such as when an old pair becomes torn or no longer fits, according to Nanyang.

"We expect some parents will postpone their purchases and extend the use of their children's current shoes," Mr Chakrapol said.

The company anticipates the trend of buying new shoes may continue for another 1-2 months after the school year gets underway, said Mr Chakrapol.

In addition to the sluggish economy, the country's declining birthrate is a long-term concern, he said.

As of the end of last year, the Thai population was estimated at 66 million, with deaths surpassing births by about 110,000, according to the Department of Provincial Administration's Bureau of Registration Administration.

Nanyang remains the market leader for canvas school shoes, he said.

One of the company's strategies is to launch Nanyang Retake, comprising shoes that have minor defects caused during the production process, along with Nanyang Retry, comprising shoes that have minor cosmetic stains caused during the production process.

These products are fully functional, but do not quite meet aesthetic standards, aligning with the company's circular economy initiative aimed at reducing unnecessary waste, according to Nanyang.

These products are to be sold at lower prices, which provide more options for consumers amid the current economic situation, said Mr Chakrapol.

As the value of the market is not expected to grow this year amid quite a competitive landscape including around 10-15 players, the company is focusing on adding innovation to its products, such as launching canvas school shoes with elastic no-tie laces and implementing marketing campaign targeting Gen Z.

Despite the economic headwinds, the company is targeting 3-5% growth this year, outpacing the overall market, he said.