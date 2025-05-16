Singapore Airlines to pay staff over 7 months’ bonus
text size
Business
General

Singapore Airlines to pay staff over 7 months’ bonus

PUBLISHED : 16 May 2025 at 10:09

WRITER: Bloomberg

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
An Airbus A350 plane of Singapore Airlines. (Photo: @SingaporeAir X account)
An Airbus A350 plane of Singapore Airlines. (Photo: @SingaporeAir X account)

Singapore Airlines will reward employees with a profit-sharing bonus worth over seven months after delivering full-year net income of S$2.78 billion (71 billion baht) that beat analyst estimates. 

Employees will be paid 7.45 months’ bonus, lower than the 7.94 months received a year ago, the Straits Times reported Thursday, citing a response from the airline. 

The smaller bonus payout comes as Singapore Airlines on Thursday warned that tariff and trade tensions on top of broader economic and geopolitical uncertainties could hurt demand for passenger and cargo flights.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)

RECOMMENDED

TRENDING