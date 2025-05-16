Singapore Airlines to pay staff over 7 months’ bonus

An Airbus A350 plane of Singapore Airlines. (Photo: @SingaporeAir X account)

Singapore Airlines will reward employees with a profit-sharing bonus worth over seven months after delivering full-year net income of S$2.78 billion (71 billion baht) that beat analyst estimates.

Employees will be paid 7.45 months’ bonus, lower than the 7.94 months received a year ago, the Straits Times reported Thursday, citing a response from the airline.

The smaller bonus payout comes as Singapore Airlines on Thursday warned that tariff and trade tensions on top of broader economic and geopolitical uncertainties could hurt demand for passenger and cargo flights.