Thailand mulls direct air links between northeastern region and Vietnam

Listen to this article

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh wear traditional conical hats ahead of their meeting, during her visit to Vietnam on Thursday. (Photo: Government House via Reuters)

Thailand is considering direct flight connections between the northeastern region and Vietnam to promote tourism and contacts between the two countries, NBT reported on Friday.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said during a visit to Vietnam that a plan to open new routes between northeastern airports and Vietnam would drive tourism and promote transport, the state broadcaster said without giving details.

Thailand also planned to promote more land transport between the two countries via Laos, she added.

In 1995, Thai Airways International had considered a route from Bangkok to Danang with a stopover in Ubon Ratchathani due to a large population of Thai-Vietnamese in the northeastern province.

About 1 million Vietnamese tourists visit Thailand and 500,000 travellers from Thailand go to Vietnam every year, with Hue, Danang, Dalat and Sapa among their favourite destinations, according to the Thai government.

Ms Paetongtarn is on a two-day visit to Vietnam ending on Friday.

The prime minister and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh witnessed a signing ceremony of eight documents to step up cooperation from trade to investment and narcotics crackdowns.