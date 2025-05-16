Demand for flights to China has risen recently, Singapore Airlines exec says

People hang out at The Bund as the financial district of Pudong is seen in the background in Shanghai on Jan 16, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

SEOUL - Singapore Airlines has seen a surge in passenger traffic into China in recent months, but outbound travel has still not recovered to pre-pandemic levels, Chief Commercial Officer Lee Lik Hsin said on Friday.

"We have seen quite a surge in inbound travel into China in the last six months or so," Lee said at a news briefing following the release of their annual results.

Load factors, or the share of seats sold on flights, on the carrier's China flights have improved to within the 80% range, compared to the 70% range last year, he said.

Asia's post-pandemic air travel recovery has lagged in places due to China, the world's second-largest economy, being slower than the rest of the world to return to international flying.

Capacity into China for the carrier's full service airline has largely recovered to pre-pandemic levels, but low-cost subsidiary Scoot is flying about 80% of its pre-Covid capacity into China, he said.

Singapore Airlines on Thursday reported a record annual net profit, boosted by a one-off gain from a merger of its 49%-owned Indian carrier Vistara and Air India, but lower air fares in response to increased competition weighed on operating profit.