Dusit International says internal conflict not affecting operations

Listen to this article

Group Chief Executive Suphajee Suthumpun. (Photo supplied)

SET-listed Dusit International confirmed that the internal conflict within its major shareholder, Chanut and Children Co, owned by the heirs of the company’s founder, should not impact the company’s operations or lead to a trading suspension on the market.

Last month, Chanut and Children Co, which holds a 49.74% stake in the company, rejected approval of the company’s 2024 financial statement.

As a result, the shareholder meeting was postponed from April 25 to May 28, and the company was unable to submit its first-quarter statement on time.

Group Chief Executive Suphajee Suthumpun said the company resolved the issue by holding an urgent board meeting on Thursday to approve its first-quarter financial results, which were then submitted and certified by an auditor approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This submission enables the company to avoid carrying the trading suspension (SP) status, which could affect its shareholders.

However, she stated that shareholders still need to approve the appointment of that auditor during the annual general meeting on May 28.

“The dispute among major shareholders should not impact the company’s operations,” she emphasised.

Mrs Suphajee noted that, as Group Chief Executive, she holds the highest executive role and works on behalf of all shareholders, adhering to policies approved by the board of directors, which includes members of the founder’s family.

She also plans to meet with the major shareholder before the May 28 meeting to discuss and clarify the company’s performance.

In 2024, Dusit reported revenue of 11.2 billion baht, a 74.8% increase year-on-year and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.65 billion baht, a 91.4% rise. However, it still posted a net loss of 237 million baht, mainly due to loan interest burdens.

Mrs Suphajee said the company still targets strong revenue growth, though achieving 30–35% growth is unlikely due to external factors such as global geopolitical tensions affecting the tourism sector.

The company aims for an EBITDA margin of 16 to18% and a return to net profit.

In the first quarter of 2025, Dusit reported revenue of 2.38 billion baht and EBITDA of 513 million baht.

Its residential project at Dusit Central Park has already sold 88% of its units, generating around 15.5 billion baht.

Mrs Suphajee has served as Chief Executive of Dusit International since 2016.