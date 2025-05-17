Thai negotiators prepare for US talks

Commerce minister submits a series of proposals to the US Trade Representative

Mr Pichai talks to Mr Greer during the 2025 APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade meeting over the past few days in South Korea.

Thailand is preparing for tariff negotiations in Washington, DC, with the US expected to finalise the date of talks, while the initial feedback on Thailand's proposals has been positive, says the commerce minister.

On Thursday, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan talked with US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer during the 2025 APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade meeting held from May 15-16 in South Korea.

Mr Pichai said Thailand's proposal regarding US tariffs received a favourable response from the US, particularly US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, which reflects confidence in Thailand's genuine commitment to foster substantial bilateral economic cooperation.

During the meeting, the minister reiterated Thailand's proposals aimed at strengthening the economic partnership with the US to create mutual benefits, and highlighted Thailand's role as a key trade and economic ally for the US in Asia-Pacific.

Mr Pichai confirmed Thailand was ready to start policy negotiations concerning tariffs in Washington.

The US is expected to schedule the date for talks, while adhering to a non-disclosure agreement to ensure confidentiality in international negotiations.

He said the recent meeting with the USTR indicated the Thai government's stance on strengthening relations with the US, aimed at safeguarding national interests against tariff-related impacts on trade and investment, while also promoting collaboration for long-term economic development.

Thailand formally submitted the proposals to the USTR through the commerce minister on May 8.

The proposals cover several points, including Thailand collaborating to become an economic partner with the US, focusing on processing industries and digital technology.

Second, Thailand wants to increase imports from the US in areas such as energy, petrochemicals, animal feed, fruit, aircraft, components and service equipment.

Third, Thailand vows to open markets by reducing trade and non-trade barriers, as well as cutting restrictions on items such as cherries, apples, wheat and meat products.

Fourth, Thailand plans to strictly enforce rules on origin to prevent trade circumvention.

Finally, Nalinee Taveesin, president of Thailand Trade Representatives, led a delegation of leading Thai private sector representatives on a US trip to participate in the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2025, seeking to explore investment opportunities in America for Thai companies. The government wants to promote more Thai investment in the US.