Thailand launches 12 'green season' campaigns to boost domestic tourism

Tourists board a ferry in Phuket province. Thailand has launched 12 'green season' campaigns to boost domestic tourism amid a continued decline in tourist arrivals since the start of this year. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has unveiled 12 creative tourism campaigns aimed at stimulating domestic travel during the rainy season, with the ambitious goal of generating 1.17 trillion baht in tourism revenue in 2025.

Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan said on Sunday the TAT is partnering with the private sector to launch an initiative called “Year of Celebration: Muang Na Tiew” (travel-worthy towns), which will run from June to September.

The Green Season runs from April to October. Under the initiative, TAT has partnered with airlines and private companies to offer discounts and special perks, such as 15% discounts from VietJet’s airfares and up to 25% discounts from Thai Lion Air.

The project targets 55 provinces across the country and has 12 themed campaigns designed to appeal to diverse travel subcultures—from solo female travellers and adventure seekers to foodies, pet lovers, and the LGBTQ+ community. The highlights include:

Burn Out Break – Nature getaways for stressed-out urbanites

Boost Energy – Adrenaline-filled trips for thrill seekers

Love Out Loud – Romantic destinations for LGBTQ+ couples

Digital Detox Holiday – Offline retreats for mindfulness and balance

Gastro Nomad – Culinary adventures across regional hotspots

Paw-some Travel – Pet-friendly deals and destinations

Other campaigns promote solo travel, active senior tourism, and unique local dining experiences like moo krata (Thai style barbecue).

Ms Sasikarn said the project aims to generate about 1.17 trillion baht in tourism revenue, with more than 205 million domestic trips expected.

“The government is committed to boosting economic activity year-round. Thai tourism is not limited to summer or winter. Rainy season can also offer a great chance to relax, recharge, and support the local economy,” said Ms Sasikarn.

Meanwhile, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said Thailand's tourism sector has shown resilience in the first five months of 2025, despite global challenges including geopolitical conflicts, economic instability and a drop in Chinese tourist numbers due to safety concerns.

Strong government policies and proactive global promotion efforts, he said, have helped offset the decline in Chinese visitors with a rise in tourists from Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and South Asia.

“As a result, tourism revenue from January to May rose by 3.13% year-on-year, reaching 621 billion baht compared to 602 billion in the same year-ago period," Mr Sorawong said. "Notably, long-haul tourists increased by over 50,000 people (a 20.43% rise), with European visitors—particularly from Italy, Norway, and the UK—showing significant growth.”